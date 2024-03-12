Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 Tournament

Coach Mike Boynton and the 13th-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys face the 12th-seeded UCF Knights in the first round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) and Knights (16-14, 7-11):

More: Why John-Michael Wright leaned on Oklahoma State basketball following loss of stepfather

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. UCF

More: Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket unveiled: Schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. UCF

Tweets by OSUMBB

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

The Cowboys and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 11:30 a.m. CT.

More: Big 12 men's basketball tournament predictions: Can OU, OSU make a deep run?

More: Best of Bedlam men's basketball in Big 12 era: Top OU, OSU players, games

What channel is OSU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Oklahoma State basketball falls to No. 20 BYU, will be 13th seed in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State vs. UCF basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 12

Spread: UCF (-4.5)

Over/under: 136.5

Moneyline: OSU +165 | UCF -200

More: OU onion burger to WVU pepperoni roll: Big 12 tournaments to feature team-themed menu

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 opener