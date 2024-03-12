Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 Tournament
Coach Mike Boynton and the 13th-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys face the 12th-seeded UCF Knights in the first round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) and Knights (16-14, 7-11):
More: Why John-Michael Wright leaned on Oklahoma State basketball following loss of stepfather
Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. UCF
More: Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket unveiled: Schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. UCF
What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF start?
Date: Tuesday, March 12
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
The Cowboys and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 11:30 a.m. CT.
More: Big 12 men's basketball tournament predictions: Can OU, OSU make a deep run?
More: Best of Bedlam men's basketball in Big 12 era: Top OU, OSU players, games
What channel is OSU vs. UCF basketball on today?
Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
More: Oklahoma State basketball falls to No. 20 BYU, will be 13th seed in Big 12 Tournament
Oklahoma State vs. UCF basketball betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 12
Spread: UCF (-4.5)
Over/under: 136.5
Moneyline: OSU +165 | UCF -200
More: OU onion burger to WVU pepperoni roll: Big 12 tournaments to feature team-themed menu
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 opener