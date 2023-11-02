Oklahoma State basketball gives Jarius Hicklen 'full circle' moment in exhibition vs. OBU

STILLWATER — Jason Eaker normally would have been frustrated with a player transferring.

The Oklahoma Baptist coach said that’s the old-school way of college basketball. But when Jarius Hicklen, now a guard on the Oklahoma State basketball team, was ready to leave OBU after two seasons, Eaker and the staff didn’t feel that way.

The Cowboys made easy work of Oklahoma Baptist, 95-53, in OSU’s opening exhibition game Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was a chance for the Cowboys to face competition for the first time since their trip to Spain during the summer and an opportunity for fans to get a peek at their new-look team.

For Hicklen, it was a reunion with his former school and coach Jason Eaker, who helped Hicklen extend his basketball career.

“When Jarius was with us, it was when college basketball was changing,” Eaker said. “He represented us well. We actually helped him with his recruiting.”

Hicklen, from Desoto (Texas) High School, transferred to North Florida, and two years after leaving OBU, he ended up back in Oklahoma, 60 miles north of Shawnee in Stillwater.

Before playing for the Ospreys, Hicklen played at OBU from 2019-21, and he helped lead the Bison to the NCAA Division II tournaments both years. On those teams, Hicklen averaged 16.2 points a game on 42% 3-point shooting, something the Cowboys hope to get out of him this season.

Hicklen finished with three points on 1-for-7 shooting Wednesday, all 3-point attempts, with his lone bucket coming from an assist from Connor Dow off a Bison turnover. Not his best shooting night, but Hicklen contributed a team-high three assists along with three rebounds.

OSU didn’t need much production from Hicklen, as six Cowboys reached double-digit point totals, and none scored more than freshman Justin McBride’s 19. But Eaker had a message for OSU coach Mike Boynton about his former player after the game.

“Some players start out strong,” Eaker said, “Jarius is that kid that, as the months go, he starts to perform better and better. When January, February basketball hits is when Jarius will be at his best.”

Hicklen earned his associate’s degree in high school, then graduated from OBU with his bachelor’s degree in two years. That drive was something Eaker gravitated toward when recruiting Hicklen for two years. Hicklen was a self-admitted late bloomer on the court, which limited his offers coming out of high school.

Then came Eaker, who knew Hicklen had the makings to play any level of college basketball.

Eaker said not much has changed with Hicklen except from his time at OBU except for a little size.

“Since he started with us, he's gained about 30 or 40 pounds,” Eaker said. “Really proud of him.”

Hicklen never expected to have a chance to play against his former school. OSU has played OBU only 11 times, with the last meeting in 2011. Around the time Boynton was in Spain with the team over the summer, he set up the exhibition with Eaker.

“And I don't think (Hicklen) even knew until late,” Boynton said. “Hick was already here at that point, so it certainly wasn't part of the recruiting process with him. But I'm definitely glad he's here with us.”

Before the season, Hicklen said the Division-II path was right for him. It helped him adjust to college basketball and prepare for the D-I jump to North Florida, where he shot 38.1% from 3, then on to Big 12 basketball.

“It was amazing just to go D-II, just knowing I’ve been in every phase, every level of basketball,” Hicklen said.

The last phase of Hicklen’s college basketball career took place an hour down the road from where it began and against the coach and team who gave him his first shot.

“Full circle,” Hicklen said. “So, it’s amazing.”

