Oklahoma State basketball: Eric Dailey Jr. latest Cowboy to enter NCAA transfer portal

Another of the Oklahoma State basketball team’s standout freshmen has entered the transfer portal.

Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-8 forward, is officially in the portal, The Oklahoman has confirmed. The news was initially reported by 247Sports.com.

A versatile swingman, Dailey averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. Dailey came to OSU as a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He joins Brandon Garrison, the 6-foot-11 center from Del City as the second of OSU’s talented freshmen to depart the program in the aftermath of coach Mike Boynton’s dismissal earlier this month.

Feb 28, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) drives around UCF Knights guard Antwann Jones (1) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

