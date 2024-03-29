Advertisement

Oklahoma State basketball: Eric Dailey Jr. latest Cowboy to enter NCAA transfer portal

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman
Another of the Oklahoma State basketball team’s standout freshmen has entered the transfer portal.

Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-8 forward, is officially in the portal, The Oklahoman has confirmed. The news was initially reported by 247Sports.com.

A versatile swingman, Dailey averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. Dailey came to OSU as a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He joins Brandon Garrison, the 6-foot-11 center from Del City as the second of OSU’s talented freshmen to depart the program in the aftermath of coach Mike Boynton’s dismissal earlier this month.

Feb 28, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) drives around UCF Knights guard Antwann Jones (1) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball: Eric Dailey Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal