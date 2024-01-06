Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys' upset bid falls short against Baylor in overtime

STILLWATER — Bryce Thompson’s potential game-tying 3-pointer hit both sides of the rim, then bounced up and out in the final seconds of overtime, and when his Oklahoma State teammates couldn’t corral the rebound, the Cowboys were pinned with a painful 75-70 loss to 18th-ranked Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU showed grit, but couldn’t overcome a few key mistakes, including some missed free throws, late in regulation and in overtime.

OSU freshman Brandon Garrison exploded for the best game of his young career, scoring a season-best 20 points, and Javon Small added 17.

RayJ Dennis led Baylor with 18 points, as the Bears did the majority of their damage in the paint.

Here are three takeaways from OSU’s loss in its Big 12 Conference opener:

Baylor forward Josh Ojianwuna, left, pushes past Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Brandon Garrison emerges for Cowboys

A true freshman and McDonald’s All-American, Brandon Garrison’s first Big 12 game was a bright sign for the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-11 forward was at the center of several crucial plays, particularly late in regulation, ultimately finishing with a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

He had a huge two-handed dunk — on a fastbreak created by his blocked shot on the other end — that riled up the GIA crowd in the closing minutes.

Then, with the game tied, he was going hard to the rim for another potential slam when he was grabbed by the arm and pulled to the ground.

Video review led the referees to call a flagrant foul. Garrison hit both free throws and slammed home an alley-oop on the ensuing possession for a 60-56 lead with 1:56 to play in regulation.

The Bears quickly tied the game with the aforementioned four-point play by Dennis.

More: 5 things to know about OSU Cowboys going into Big 12 play

Javon Small’s fast start

Ten of the first 16 points Oklahoma State put on the board came off the fingertips of point guard Javon Small, including a pair of 3-pointers.

He added another jumper at the 7:26 mark of the first half to give him 12 points with the Cowboys leading 23-19. But as Small’s hot streak faded, so did the OSU offense.

From there, the Pokes managed just two more buckets — one each from Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Garrison — as Baylor retook the lead.

Defensively, the Cowboys put together a strong showing in the same timeframe, giving up just four points over a nearly nine-minute stretch, but Baylor had eight points to pull out to a 31-27 halftime lead.

Up next

Following a thrilling Big 12 opener, the Pokes get to spend some time away from Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU visits Texas Tech for a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday in Lubbock, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Then the Cowboys go north to face Iowa State next Saturday, set for a 5 p.m. start at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, televised on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys' upset falls short vs. Baylor in OT