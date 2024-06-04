Oklahoma State baseball's Josh Holliday reflects on painful finish: 'We're hurting inside'

STILLWATER — As the media entered the team room at O’Brate Stadium on Monday afternoon, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday was already seated at the microphone for his final postgame interview of the season.

The wound still fresh from the 4-2 loss to Florida that ended the 11th-seeded Cowboys’ season, Holliday stared at the box score, powerless to change it.

For a third straight year, Oklahoma State had earned a regional host berth as a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. And for a third straight year, the Cowboys’ season had ended on their home field.

“I’m not a professional at wrapping up seasons, because as a head coach, you don’t sit there and rehearse this moment in time, but you do have to deal with it,” Holliday said, fighting through the emotions of the season’s abrupt end. “We’ll work our way through this.”

Despite a successful string of seasons in recent years, the Cowboys haven’t made the Men’s College World Series since 2016, and haven’t advanced out of a regional since 2019.

“Every team is different,” Holliday said. “Each team’s path and season and story and tournament experience is a little different. Is it disappointing? Yeah. But this particular ballclub fought awfully hard to get to this point and put ourselves in a good position and we were in a great spot. And it’s disappointing we couldn’t finish this part of the journey.

“I don’t have a way to finesse through that. We’re hurting inside.”

This year’s team seemed best designed for advancement, with a wealth of dangerous hitters, a reliable rotation of starting pitchers and a deep bullpen.

The pitchers did their job over the weekend, but the bats couldn’t produce timely hits, resulting in 18 runners left on base over the final two games — losses by a total of five runs.

Tears flowed in abundance after another early exit from the postseason, but piecing together any consistencies in the Cowboys’ string of regional disappointments is difficult.

“This particular group of young men, the leaders that emerged from it, the stories that were a part of it — these kids, that can’t be the one thing they remember,” Holliday said. “Is it something that will be talked about? Sure, it’s the last chapter of the story, so to speak.

“But if you go back and look at how we got here, and all the great performances from these kids, I really appreciate them and I’ll remember them for many, many, many more of those moments than I will the final result. But ultimately, the final result is what we’re chasing. We’re chasing championships, and you gotta keep pushing forward.”

So the question will linger through the offseason, and likely until next May when OSU gets another regional opportunity — what can the Cowboys do to change their postseason fortunes?

This team will graduate several key players, and a few others could depart for the MLB Draft. As always in the transfer portal era, players will leave for other opportunities as well.

But on Monday, Holliday wasn’t prepared to think that far ahead.

“I made a deal with myself that I would focus on these kids and this team, these games, and not get drawn to the transfer portal and all the things that are out there,” he said. “They’ll be there tomorrow.

“One of the biggest challenges, and one of the things I ask them to do — and if you can’t do it yourself, then how could you expect them to do it — is learning how to be present. Don’t miss out on moments in time that you worked so hard to put yourself in position to enjoy, and then be distracted and looking onward before you actually do what it is you set out to do. That’s been our mission all year. What comes behind that is life, moving on, taking on the next challenge, because that’s what we do.”

