Oklahoma State baseball roughs up Florida, Jac Caglianone in 2024 NCAA tournament

STILLWATER — Although the game had just started, OSU designated hitter Aidan Meola’s walkup song was inaudible when he strode to the batter’s box in the top of the first inning.

The lively crowd at O’Brate Stadium was still buzzing from back-to-back solo home runs that Nolan Schubart and Zach Erhard launched to take an early lead. Meola, up after Erhard, only elevated the noise level with his first swing of the day.

Facing Florida starter Jac Caglianone, Meola rocketed a line drive to left center. It hit the top of the outfield wall and was initially ruled a home run. Frenzied OSU players surged around and over the dugout rail to celebrate as Meola rounded third. After review, Meola was called back to second base with umpires citing fan interference. In hindsight, the ruling feels trivial.

No. 11-seeded OSU utilized a surge of home runs to beat Florida 7-1 on Saturday, advancing to the regional finals. The Cowboys (42-17) will face the winner of Nebraska and Florida on Sunday night and, with another win, would advance to a super regional for the first time since 2019.

The Cowboys finished with five home runs. Meola, fittingly, hit a no-doubter of his own in the seventh. All but one of OSU’s runs came via the long ball.

Brian Holiday goes the distance, stifles Florida

Cowboy pitcher Brian Holiday settled in quickly against the Gators and cruised to a two-hitter.

The OSU junior threw eight scoreless innings and got deep in the ball game by keeping his pitch count low. He had 10 strikeouts, one walk and threw 131 pitches.

The lone run Holiday surrendered came in the ninth inning on his 116th pitch when Caglianone smoked a 2-1 pitch to centerfield.

Holiday, who entered with a 3.12 ERA, picked up the win to move to 7-3.

OSU held Florida superstar Caglianone in check

Cowboy outfielder Carson Benge’s positioning revealed the respect OSU afforded Caglianone.

When Caglianone, Florida’s 6-foot-5 two-way star and a projected top-five pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, dug into the lefthanded batter’s box in the bottom of the first inning, Benge moved back to where his heels were on the warning track in right field.

In addition to pitching, Caglianone has provided Florida with power in the lineup this season. He entered the game with 29 home runs; the fourth most in the nation.

Despite the late solo shot, Caglianone was held in check. He batted one-for-four with one strikeouts. Caglianone is skilled enough to make a huge impact on a game with either his pitching or his batting. He did neither on Saturday.

