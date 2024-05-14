Oklahoma State baseball pitcher Sam Garcia improving as Cowboys cling to second in Big 12

With one week left in the regular season, Oklahoma State occupies second place in the Big 12 baseball standings.

The Cowboys had an electric offense this past weekend in 16-4 and 9-3 victories against Texas Tech at O’Brate Stadium. The Sunday finale was called off because of severe weather forecasts.

This erased the Cowboys’ slim chance of winning a share of the conference title, which would have been possible only if OSU were to sweep Texas Tech and Houston and if Cincinnati were to sweep OU.

Instead, the Sooners are a lock for sole possession of first place, while OSU strives to retain the runner-up spot. West Virginia and Texas are tied for third, sitting just behind the Cowboys.

In the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, the Cowboys moved up three spots to No. 17.

Here’s a closer look at OSU’s past week:

No. 17 Oklahoma State

Overall record: 34-16, 17-9 Big 12

Last week: 2-0 (Beat Texas Tech 16-4 and 9-3)

This week: at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday (all on ESPN+)

Oklahoma State baseball player of the week

Colin Brueggemann, 1B: Brueggemann blasted a home run in OSU’s Friday blowout of Texas Tech, bringing his season total to 14. The junior from Smithton, Illinois, finished the series 3 for 8 at the plate with eight RBIs, two doubles and two walks.

Oklahoma State baseball player on the rise

Sam Garcia, LHP: Garcia continues to progress as a starter. The senior from Wilmington, North Carolina, improved to 5-3 with a Friday win against Texas Tech. He pitched a season-high seven innings, allowing only one run while striking out 10.

Oklahoma State's Sam Garcia (27) throws a pitch during the college Bedlam baseball game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April 5, 2024.

OSU baseball number to know

7: Number of home runs the Cowboys hit Friday, each courtesy of a different player. Carson Benge, Zach Ehrhard, Aidan Meola, Brueggemann, Ian Daugherty, Lane Forsythe and Tyler Wulfert kept The Gap Band playing in O’Brate Stadium.

