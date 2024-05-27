Oklahoma State baseball is No. 11 seed in NCAA Tournament: See Stillwater Regional bracket

STILLWATER — Fresh off their Big 12 Tournament title, the Oklahoma State baseball team will be the No. 11 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, set to host a four-team regional this weekend at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys (40-17) will bring Nebraska, Florida and Niagara to the double-elimination Stillwater Regional, scheduled to run Friday-Monday.

OSU will open with Niagara on Friday at a time to be announced.

The Pokes were the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and rolled to the title behind strong pitching, knocking off Bedlam rival OU in the title game. The Pokes have won nine of their last 10 games entering the NCAA Tournament.

This is the third straight year in which OSU has hosted a regional at O’Brate Stadium.

The Stillwater Regional aligns with the Clemson Regional of the sixth-seeded Tigers for the super-regional round.

(No. 11) Stillwater Regional schedule

Double elimination at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – Nebraska vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Niagara, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary), TBD

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)

