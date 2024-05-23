Oklahoma State baseball live score updates vs UCF in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

Coach Josh Holliday and the second-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys continue play in the Big 12 baseball tournament Thursday night against UCF in Arlington, Texas.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (37-16) and Knights (34-18):

Oklahoma State baseball live score updates vs. UCF

OSU baseball highlights vs. UCF

What time does OSU baseball vs. UCF start?

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

What channel is OSU baseball vs. UCF on today?

TV: ESPNU

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

