Oklahoma State baseball live score updates vs Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

Coach Josh Holliday and the second-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys open play in the Big 12 baseball tournament Wednesday night against Texas Tech in Arlington, Texas.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (36-16) and Red Raiders (32-24):

Oklahoma State baseball live score updates vs. Texas Tech

Pokes add one

OSU loaded the bases with no outs, and Texas Tech cycled through four pitchers in the inning, but the Cowboys could only add a single run, expanding the advantage to 3-0 after five innings.

Carson Benge came in to score on a bases-loaded walk by Ian Daugherty, with the final ball called because of a pitch clock violation.

OSU leads 2-0 after 4

Carson Benge has allowed two hits with six strikeouts through four shutout innings for the Cowboys, who maintain a 2-0 lead heading to the fifth inning.

OSU bitten by bad call

OSU’s half of the second inning ended when a call was incorrectly overturned after a meeting of the umpires. Lane Forsythe foul tipped a pitch that would have been the third strike had it been caught by the catcher.

But the ball clearly hit the dirt before bouncing into his glove. The home plate umpire initially had the correct call, but after Texas Tech argued the call, the umpires gathered and reversed the call. The play was not elligible for video review, so that ended the inning with OSU still leading 2-0.

Ehrhard to the air

OSU took a 2-0 lead on Texas Tech with a two-run home run from Zach Ehrhard. That came right after Carson Benge lined a double into the left-center field gap.

Aidan Meola also doubled to right field, but was stranded at second.

Carson Benge gets start, looks sharp

OSU coach Josh Holliday kept his top two starting pitchers on the bench for the Cowboys’ Big 12 Tournament opener, instead going with Carson Benge, who has established himself as a strong No. 3 starter over the last month.

Benge, the usual right fielder, remains in the lineup, batting second. He allowed one harmless single in the first inning, striking out two.

OSU baseball highlights vs. Texas Tech

What time does OSU baseball vs. Texas Tech start?

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

What channel is OSU baseball vs. Texas Tech on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

