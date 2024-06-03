Oklahoma State baseball falls to Florida in first shot to reach NCAA super regional

STILLWATER — For at least one more day, a berth in a super regional remains elusive for Oklahoma State.

Florida beat OSU 5-2 on Sunday night at O’Brate Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Gators, the No. 3-seeded team in the Stillwater Regional, beat the hosting Cowboys after eliminating the No. 2 regional seed Nebraska earlier in the day.

OSU (42-18) and Florida (31-28) will play for the third time on Monday at 2 p.m. The winner will eliminate the loser and advance to a super regional matchup with No. 6 Clemson. It would be OSU’s first super regional appearance since 2019.

“When you get to the final game of a tournament like this and both teams have fought hard, kids are emptying the tank for you,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “Wake up and get ready to compete one pitch at a time with great courage and great confidence. I think it’s pretty clear what we’re playing for here.

The Cowboy offense was uncharacteristically quiet against the three Gators pitchers who threw. The Cowboys have blitzed through their opponents of late with plenty of run support. In their 11 prior games, the Cowboys had averaged more than 10 runs and picked up a Big 12 Tournament Championship in the process.

Jun 2, 2024; Stillwater, OK, USA; Florida infielder Colby Shelton (10) and infielder Cade Kurland (4) celebrate after a NCAA regional baseball game against Oklahoma State at O'Brate Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman

Stranded runners hurt Cowboys

The bottom of the fifth inning started out great for OSU’s offense. After two Cowboys walked to start the frame, junior catcher Ian Daugherty laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance his teammates to second and third.

Poised to expand a narrow 2-1 lead, both Colin Brueggemann and Avery Ortiz struck out. It got the Gators out of a jam and Florida quickly made it sting by plating four runs in the next half inning.

OSU stranded 11 runners, five more than Florida. The Cowboys were also hitless in seven opportunities with runners in scoring position.

“It’s hard to do that in any game,” Holliday said. “When you get guys on base you’ve got to finish the job…we didn’t have the discipline on certain pitches in certain spots to capitalize and push some runs across. Those are turning points in games every single time.”

Cowboy batters struck out 15 times; a high for their three postseason games.

Cowboys lose another home run chance to fan interference

Now junior OSU centerfielder Zach Ehrhard knows how Aidan Meola felt.

In Saturday’s game between OSU and Florida, Meola hit what was originally ruled the last of back-to-back-to-back home run. Upon further review, umpires cited fan interference and called Meola back to second base.

On Sunday, Ehrhard hit an opposite field shot to right center field in the first inning. As Florida’s right fielder Ashton Wilson ran toward the outfield wall to ready for his leap, a young fan wearing a baseball jersey caught the ball with his glove. It was hard to tell whether the ball would’ve been catchable but Wilson was not afforded an opportunity and the umpire pointed Ehrhard back to second.

Nolan Schubart, a runner on second base at the time, was awarded home plate because umpires ruled that the ball would not have gone over without fan interference, but that it would not have been caught either.

“These are things you don’t see every single day and to see them in back-to-back nights is unique,” Holliday said. “But that’s the way it played out.”

Ehrhard was eventually stranded at second when Daugherty struck out.

“Could it have been a difference maker? Sure,” Holliday said. “But what are you going to do? Get mad at a little kid for coming to a ball game and trying to catch a homer? Things happen. I don’t know what else I can say.”

