Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday previews NCAA Tournament

- Arizona holds off Washington to clinch spot in semifinals of Pac-12 TournamentArizona baseball defeated Washington by a final score of 6-5 in Pool A play of the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, May 22 in Scottsdale. The Wildcats clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament with the victory.2:06Now PlayingPaused
- Arizona holds off Stanford, returns to Pac-12 Championship gameArizona baseball beat Stanford by a final score of 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 24 in Scottsdale. The Wildcats will face USC in the Pac-12 title game on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPNU.1:36Now PlayingPaused
- USC outlasts Cal to reach Pac-12 title gameUSC baseball clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game after a 7-4 victory over California in the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 24 in Scottsdale. The Trojans will face the winner of Arizona-Stanford in the Pac-12 title game on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPNU.1:57Now PlayingPaused
- Stanford staves off Arizona State in opening game of the 2024 Pac-12 TournamentStanford beat Arizona State 8-7 in the opening game of Pool B of 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 21, 2024. Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore hit two home runs. Eamonn Lance had three RBIs and a two-run homer for the Sun Devils.1:38Now PlayingPaused
