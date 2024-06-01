Oklahoma State baseball beats Niagara in NCAA Stillwater Regional, will face Florida

STILLWATER — While the rest of the Oklahoma State offense was clicking early, Colin Brueggemann was an outlier.

Brueggemann, the Cowboys’ first baseman, went strikeout, strikeout and fly out on his first three at-bats against Niagara on Friday. Meanwhile, the rest of the offense combined for double-digit run and hit totals. It wasn’t his night until it was.

In the fifth inning, with the Purple Eagles closing in on the OSU lead and threatening a second consecutive scoreless inning, Brueggemann stepped up to the plate with two outs and found his swing, like many other Cowboys in that situation Friday. With a full count, he doubled to center field and scored three, pushing the dwindling lead back to eight runs.

Two-out offense like Brueggemann’s helped lead OSU to a 19-7 win against Niagara at O’Brate Stadium in the Cowboys’ first game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional. Thirteen of OSU’s runs came with two outs.

The 11th-seeded Cowboys (41-17) will play Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the regional finals Sunday night.

Here are more takeaways:

Offense wasn’t going to let OSU lose

Two batters in, and OSU had a two-run lead. That’s how much of the night went for the Cowboy offense, too, on its way to its third-highest scoring output of the season.

OSU jumped out to a quick start, posting at least three runs in each of the first three innings and building a double-digit lead after three frames.

In the first inning, shortstop Lane Forsythe was walked, then right fielder Carson Benge sent Forsythe home on a double to center field. Zac Ehrhard and Ian Daugherty hits gave OSU a 3-0 lead after one.

The Cowboys put together four-run innings in the second and third innings off eight hits, including Nolan Schubart’s team-leading 21st home run of the season, and led 11-1. Schubart finished 3 for 5 at the plate. Center fielder Zach Ehrhard and designated hitter Adian Meola went a combined 5 for 5 with six RBIs and seven home runs.

The Purple Eagles didn’t trail the Cowboys by much in hits (15-12), but OSU’s offense took advantage in nearly every way. Other than two-out offense, it used 12 free bases to add on runs, compared with the five freebies they surrendered, and capitalized on three errors.

Purple Eagles high-scoring offense tests OSU’s pitching

Sam Garcia looked like his Second Team All-Big 12 self through three innings. Only one run allowed – a double that bounced off left fielder Nolan Schubart’s glove – two hits and no more than 14 pitches in an inning.

But here came the Purple Eagles.

Niagara came to Stillwater ranked No. 26 in Division I in scoring, with 8.4 runs a game. Sure, it’s came mostly against competition in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but give them their due. The Purple Eagles have a solid offense.

And after three innings, Niagara settled in and proved to be a good test for OSU’s pitching.

The Cowboys took an 11-1 lead into the fourth inning after Garcia’s hot start, then Niagara started a run. It amassed four hits and four runs, resulting in Garcia being pulled with two outs and two runners in scoring position. Ryan Bogusz entered and got the Cowboys out without any more damage.

Brueggemann’s home run in the next inning took some air out of the rally, but Niagara still earned two more runs and made consistent contact on OSU pitchers, racking up a dozen hits.

Evan O’Toole pitched the final four innings for the Cowboys and allowed two hits and no runs.

