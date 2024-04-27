Oklahoma State adds former Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings from transfer portal

Apr. 26—Oklahoma State has added a post presence out of the portal.

Newly hired OSU men's basketball coach Steve Lutz added another piece for next season's roster with the signing of 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward Robert Jennings II. Per an OSU Athletics press release, Jennings signed a financial aid agreement on Thursday as well.

Jennings spent two seasons in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and has two remaining years of eligibility left. His on-court production peaked down the stretch of last season when he started nine of the team's final 10 games, including an NCAA tournament matchup with N.C. State. In those 10 games he averaged 6.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

"Every team needs a Robert Jennings," Lutz said. "He's a great teammate and person who cares deeply about winning and the little things that impact it. He's hard-working, incredibly talented, and never takes a play off. He'll be an outstanding fit for our program, and we're excited to have him."

In OSU's 75-58 loss to Texas Tech on March 5, Jennings was in the starting lineup. He played 20 minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds.

It's clear that Lutz is targeting high-motor players with a knack for hard work. Jennings, a Desoto, Texas, native, fits that description. Jennings displayed elite rebounding ability last season, securing 17.4% of opposing missed shots in Big 12 play.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Jennings was homeschooled. He was able to compete with the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes — averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game on the way to a conference championship during his senior season.

Jennings is OSU's second transfer portal addition of the offseason. He joins FIU guard transfer Arturo Dean, who signed on Wednesday. When Lutz accepted the job, he assumed the responsibility of constructing nearly an entire roster. With Dean and Jennings, he now has six scholarship players out of 13 available spots.

Former Oklahoma State big man Moussa Cisse was spotted on campus this week. More portal additions are not only expected, they're a necessity.