Oklahoma State adds Dutch forward Hidde Roessink

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma State announced Wednesday it has added Dutch basketball player Hidde Roessink to its 2019 recruiting class.

Roessink, a 6-foot-10 stretch forward, represented the Netherlands at the FIBA U16 European Championships. He spent the last two years playing as an amateur under former NBA first-round draft pick Geert Hammink while playing for the Dutch Windmills in the Dutch Basketball League. As a 17-year old in 2017-18, Roessink played for the Dreamfield Dolphins.

Roessink is expected to become just the seventh European-born player to suit up for the Cowboys. He will join the team in July and will have four years of eligibility.

Cowboys coach Mike Boynton might have landed his biggest yet recruit the day before. On Tuesday, the school announced that it hired Cannen Cunningham as an assistant basketball coach. His brother, Cade Cunningham, is a 6-foot-7 guard who is ranked No. 2 in the 2020 ESPN 100 rankings and has not made a college decision.

Cannen, a former SMU star, spent last season at Tulane as the associate director of video operations under Mike Dunleavy Sr.

''I have gotten to know Cannen really well over the last year or so as I have watched his development as a coach,'' Boynton said. ''He has a great knack for player development and has a relatability with players that will be a tremendous asset to the continual growth of our program. Cannen has strong knowledge of basketball as he has learned from a couple of our game's best teachers. I look forward to the energy and relationships that he can bring to elevate our program to the next level.''

The Cowboys welcome back all five starters from last season and have added grad transfer Jonathan Laurent and freshmen Chris Harris, Marcus Watson, Avery Anderson III, Keylan Boone and Kalib Boone.

