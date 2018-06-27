Oklahoma State AD says he regrets comments about Mike Gundy's recruiting

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy gestures to his team during an NCAA college football intra-squad scrimmage in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder and athletic director Mike Gundy are going to be hanging around each other for the foreseeable future.

Gundy got a contract extension from the school this offseason after flirting with the head-coaching position at Tennessee. Holder himself just received a three-year contract extension from the school.

So it wasn’t surprising that Holder admitted Wednesday in an interview with the Tulsa World that he should have handled public comments about the quality of Gundy’s recruiting just a bit differently.

What Holder regrets

From the World:

“What I should have been doing is encouraging me, as the athletic director, to do a better job of getting the message out that this is a great place to get an education and further your dreams as an athlete, not just in football but across the spectrum of every sport that we offer here,” Holder told the Tulsa World. “And challenge myself to do a better job of that. That’s what I regret.”

What he originally said

Holder’s comments about Gundy’s recruiting came on a podcast and just after he had complimented the coach.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Mike Gundy,” Holder said earlier this month. “He’s really matured into a difference-maker as a coach. I would approach recruiting a little differently than he does. I would want to finish up higher in those recruiting rankings than we consistently do. I think that ultimately puts a ceiling on what you’re able to achieve.”



Gundy then responded with a not-so-subtle emoji-based tweet.

— Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) June 14, 2018

We’re not expecting any more emoji tweets in the future, unless Gundy tweets a peace sign or a handshake or something soon. Maybe they settled their minor differences snake hunting.

Story Continues





– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from World Cup on Yahoo Sports:

• Germany loses to South Korea, eliminated from WC

• Teams have incentive to lose this week. Should they?

• Mexican player makes history in 15 seconds

• Thought you were excited about Argentina’s match winner? Listen to Andres Cantor

