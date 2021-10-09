Oklahoma staggers Texas on Kennedy Brooks TD with 3 seconds left in Red River Rivalry

The Oklahoma Sooners appeared to be trying to get in position for a game-winning field goal against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Rivalry.

Kennedy Brooks was not going to leave the Sooners’ fate to the foot of a kicker.

With the game tied at 48-48 and seconds remaining, Brooks took off and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run. There were 3 seconds left and soon after OU had a 55-48 victory and its fourth win in a row over the Longhorns in the classic rivalry.

Oklahoma trailed at one point 28-7 and scored 35 points in the second half.

Lincoln Riley benched an inconsistent Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams came in to lead the incredible comeback in the highest-scoring game in the history of the rivalry.

Brooks had 217 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.