How does Oklahoma stack up against the SEC in team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle?

John Williams
·2 min read

The 2024 signing class will be the Oklahoma Sooners first freshman class in the SEC. With the move to the SEC, the stakes for the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns just got a lot higher.

They’ve been going head-to-head with SEC schools on the recruiting trail for some time, but now, they’ll have to put their recruiting results to the test on the gridiron.

The 2024 class may not show its full potential for a couple of years, but it will have an impact on the Sooners’ first season in the SEC next fall.

So, how does Oklahoma’s 2024 signing class compare to their future conference foes? Here’s how the SEC ranks in 2024 recruiting based on an average of the team rankings from 247Sports, On3, and Rivals.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 1

On3: 1

Rivals: 1

Average: 1

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 2

On3: 2

Rivals: 2

Average: 2

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 3

On3: 3

Rivals: 3

Average: 3

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 4

On3: 4

Rivals: 6

Average: 4.67

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 5

On3: 5

Rivals: 4

Average: 4.67

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 6

On3: 6

Rivals: 7

Average: 6.33

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 7

On3: 8

Rivals: 8

Average: 7.67

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 9

On3: 7

Rivals: 9

Average: 8.33

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 11

On3: 11

Rivals: 5

Average: 9

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 8

On3: 9

Rivals: 11

Average: 9.33

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 10

On3: 10

Rivals: 13

Average: 11

Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 12

On3: 12

Rivals: 10

Average: 11.33

Kentucky Wildcats

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 13

On3: 13

Rivals: 12

Average: 12.67

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 14

On3: 15

Rivals: 14

Average: 14.33

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 15

On3: 14

Rivals: 15

Average: 14.67

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports: 16

On3: 16

Rivals: 16

Average: 16

