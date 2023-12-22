How does Oklahoma stack up against the SEC in team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle?
The 2024 signing class will be the Oklahoma Sooners first freshman class in the SEC. With the move to the SEC, the stakes for the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns just got a lot higher.
They’ve been going head-to-head with SEC schools on the recruiting trail for some time, but now, they’ll have to put their recruiting results to the test on the gridiron.
The 2024 class may not show its full potential for a couple of years, but it will have an impact on the Sooners’ first season in the SEC next fall.
So, how does Oklahoma’s 2024 signing class compare to their future conference foes? Here’s how the SEC ranks in 2024 recruiting based on an average of the team rankings from 247Sports, On3, and Rivals.
Georgia Bulldogs
247Sports: 1
On3: 1
Rivals: 1
Average: 1
Alabama Crimson Tide
247Sports: 2
On3: 2
Rivals: 2
Average: 2
Texas Longhorns
247Sports: 3
On3: 3
Rivals: 3
Average: 3
Auburn Tigers
247Sports: 4
On3: 4
Rivals: 6
Average: 4.67
Oklahoma Sooners
247Sports: 5
On3: 5
Rivals: 4
Average: 4.67
LSU Tigers
247Sports: 6
On3: 6
Rivals: 7
Average: 6.33
Tennessee Volunteers
247Sports: 7
On3: 8
Rivals: 8
Average: 7.67
Texas A&M Aggies
247Sports: 9
On3: 7
Rivals: 9
Average: 8.33
Ole Miss Rebels
247Sports: 11
On3: 11
Rivals: 5
Average: 9
Florida Gators
247Sports: 8
On3: 9
Rivals: 11
Average: 9.33
South Carolina Gamecocks
247Sports: 10
On3: 10
Rivals: 13
Average: 11
Missouri Tigers
247Sports: 12
On3: 12
Rivals: 10
Average: 11.33
Kentucky Wildcats
247Sports: 13
On3: 13
Rivals: 12
Average: 12.67
Arkansas Razorbacks
247Sports: 14
On3: 15
Rivals: 14
Average: 14.33
Mississippi State Bulldogs
247Sports: 15
On3: 14
Rivals: 15
Average: 14.67
Vanderbilt Commodores
247Sports: 16
On3: 16
Rivals: 16
Average: 16