Oklahoma St. makes easy work of SEC-bound Oklahoma in 9-3 Big 12 championship win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart went 2 for 4 at the plate and hit a three-run home run over the centerfield wall in the seventh inning to help propel Oklahoma State to the Big 12 championship with a 9-3 win over top-seed Oklahoma on Saturday.

Lane Forsythe went 3-for-5 for the second-seeded Cowboys (40-17), drove in a run and scored twice — once on Schubart's blast — in a contest Oklahoma State never trailed.

Zach Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Carson Benge and staked Oklahoma State to a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Avery Ortiz pushed the Cowboys' lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Ian Daugherty. Forsythe made it 3-0 with a single that drove in Colin Brueggemann. Forsythe then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 margin.

Oklahoma (37-19) reduced its deficit when John Spikerman drove in Kendall Pettis — and after an OSU pitching change — Easton Carmichael hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jason Walk. The Cowboys broke it open on Schubart's three-run homer in the seventh.

Kollin Ritchie and Ian Daugherty each hit solo homers in the eighth to end Oklahoma State's scoring.

Pettis finished 2 for 3 and Michael Snyder 2 for 4 for the Sooners.

