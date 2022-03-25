Oklahoma St. coach Gundy gets salary boost to $7.5 million Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches play from the sideline during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Baylor in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State has boosted football coach Mike Gundy's salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year.

The school's Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.

Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, and the Cowboys have participated in 16 straight bowl games.

''We've already established OSU football as a contender on the national stage,'' Gundy said in a statement. ''My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field.''

Last October, Gundy agreed to a deal that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.

