Oklahoma St. coach Gundy gets salary boost to $7.5 million

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State has boosted football coach Mike Gundy‘s salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year.

The school’s Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.

Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, and the Cowboys have participated in 16 straight bowl games.

“We’ve already established OSU football as a contender on the national stage,” Gundy said in a statement. “My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field.”

Last October, Gundy agreed to a deal that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.

