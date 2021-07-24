Oklahoma Sooners win totals against SEC members from least to most

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the most successful programs in the history of college football. All-time they rank sixth in winning percentage at .726. Only Boise State, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Michigan have a higher all-time win percentage.

In it’s 125-year history, few programs can boast the amount of success the Sooners have had. Over the course of college football’s existence, the Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the most recognizable names in the sport.

And as the team looks to be embarking on a new path down toward the Southeastern Conference, the Sooners will play some familiar and unfamiliar teams.

With that, let’s take a look at the Oklahoma Sooners’ win totals against SEC members starting with the least.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

0-0

When these two teams line up in the SEC, it will be the first meeting between the schools in their history that reaches back to 1895.

South Carolina Gamecocks

0-0

This matchup will hold a lot of intrigue when the two face off for the first time with former assistant head coach Shane Beamer now the Head Coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia Bulldogs

0-1

Last Game: Georgia Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

Longest Win Streak: 1 for Georgia.

Largest Margin of Victory: 6 points for Georgia in 2018.

After a first half that saw the Oklahoma Sooners jump out to a 31-17 lead, the Bulldogs clawed their way back into it, outscoring the Sooners 28-14 in the second half to send it to overtime. Lincoln Riley's conservative playcalling continued as he kept the ball out of Baker Mayfield's hands in the overtime period, calling nothing but run plays. The Sooners would fall in the second overtime after a Sony Michel 27-yard touchdown run on the second play of the series.

Ole Miss Rebels

0-1

Last Game: Rebels win 27-25 in 1999 Independence Bowl

Longest Win Streak: 1 for the Rebels.

Largest Margin of Victory: 2 points in Rebels win.

Bob Stoops' first season with the Sooners helped jump-start a program that had gone just 17-27 in the previous four seasons under Howard Schellenberger and John Blake combined. In Stoops' first season he got the Sooners back to respectability finishing tied for second in the Big 12 South and with a berth in the Independence Bowl. Though that season wasn't a great one in Stoops' first year, it provided a spring board for the National Championship season that would follow.

LSU Tigers

1-2

Last Game: 63-28 win for the Tigers in the 2019 Peach Bowl.

Longest Win Streak: 2 for the LSU Tigers

Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points (LSU win in 2019 and Oklahoma win in 1950).

The last time these two teams played, the Oklahoma Sooners ran into a juggernaut of an offense. Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire put on a clinic in their Peach Bowl matchup. It was one of the greatest single-season performances for an offense in college football history and a matchup the Sooners will be looking to correct the next time these two teams play.

Florida Gators

1-1

Last Game: Sooners win 55-20 in 2020 Cotton Bowl

Longest Win Streak: 1, currently for the Sooners.

Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points for the Sooners in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

The Florida Gators have the more significant win with their 24-14 win in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. The Sooners struggled in that one to get the ball in the end zone despite gaining 25 first downs and putting up 369 total yards of offense. The game was tied early in the 4th quarter at 14 a piece after a Bradford touchdown pass to Jermaine Gresham.

Kentucky Wilcats

2-1

Last Game: 1982. Sooners win 29-8.

Longest Win Streak: 2 for the Sooners.

Largest Margin of Victory: Sooners 22 point win in 1980.

If he's still the coach when the two teams lock horns for the first time as conference mates, the Sooners will face Mark Stoops, brother of former Sooners' head coach Bob Stoops. Mark has been the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats since 2012.

Vanderbilt Commodores

2-0-1

Last Game: Sooners win 25-23 in 1977

Longest Win Streak: 2 for the Sooners dating back to 1976.

Largest Margin of Victory: 21 points in 1976.

In their first matchup, the Sooners and the Commodores played to a scoreless tie in 1933.

Auburn Tigers

2-0

Last Game: Sooners win 35-19 in 2017.

Longest Win Streak: 2 for the Sooners.

Largest Margin of Victory: 18 points for the Sooners in 1972.

The last time these two teams played the Sooners put together a strong defensive effort and a great all-around game on offense to beat the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns and Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine combined for 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the blowout.

Alabama Crimson Tide

3-2-1

Last Game: Alabama won 45-34 in the 2018 Orange Bowl

Longest Win Streak: Oklahoma Sooners at 3. Last win, 2014.

Largest Margin of Victory: 17 for the Sooners in 1963.

The last time these two teams played, the Oklahoma Sooners fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter. Though the final score of 45-31, it took a furious comeback effort by Kyler Murray and the Sooners to get to that point. The Sooners could never get the score within 11 points in that game and Alabama went on to win.

Tennessee Volunteers

3-1

Last Game: Sooners win 31-24 in 2015.

Longest Win Streak: 3 for the Oklahoma Sooners dating back to 1968.

Largest Margin of Victory: 24 points in 2014.

As far as non-conference matchups, this series with the Volunteers brought a lot of heat. Both fan bases were fired up for the matchup between traditional powerhouses. After blowing out the Volunteers at home in 2014, the Sooners fell behind 17-3 entering the fourth quarter in Knoxville. Baker Mayfield led the Sooners to 14 unanswered points to tie the game and send it to overtime. Oklahoma won it in the second overtime on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Sterling Shepard. With Josh Heupel at the helm and the tense history between the new Volunteers head coach and the Oklahoma Sooners, this game has the potential to become a new rivalry for the Sooners.

Arkansas Razorbacks

10-4-1

Last Game: 10-3 in 2002

Longest Win Streak: 3 for the Sooners. 1914-1916

Largest Margin of Victory: 103-0 for the Sooners in 1918.

Considering their close proximity, you'd figure these two teams would have played more than just 15 times in their more than 120 years of playing college football. With an Oklahoma move to the SEC, the Oklahoma-Arkansas border war can commence in earnest. Whether as divisional or cross-divisional foes, this matchup will be a lot of fun for the two states even if Oklahoma currently has the edge on paper.

Texas A&M Aggies

19-12

Last Game: Aggies win 41-13 in 2013

Longest Win Streak: 7 for the Sooners from 2003-2009

Largest Margin of Victory: 77 points for the Sooners back in 2003.

Missouri Tigers

67-24

Last Game: Sooners win 38-28 in 2011.

Longest Win Streak: 14 for the Sooners from 1946-1959.

Largest Margin of Victory: 77 points for the Sooners in 1986.

A move to the SEC also means a return to a rivalry that dates back to their first matchup in 1902. Their 91 matchups are by far the most for Oklahoma with any current SEC member. Though the Sooners and the Tigers weren't natural rivals, the games they played in the Big 12 held a lot of meaning, especially during the Chase Daniels-era.

