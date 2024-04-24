Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver poised to make a major impact in 2024 per On3

Heading into the offseason, the Oklahoma Sooners weren’t really in the market to find a wide receiver in the transfer portal. They had a lot of depth returning despite the loss of Drake Stoops and had a nice group of signees inked in the early signing period. But they weren’t past adding a player if it made sense.

That’s exactly what happened when Deion Burks entered his name into the portal. Oklahoma won out in his recruitment and he’s been turning heads since arriving in Norman. Some even believe he could be the next star wide receiver for the Sooners.

But that isn’t coming only from inside the house. It’s also being felt by On3. Burks was picked as one of 10 transfers poised to make a major impact this season.

Poor Purdue, Nic Scourton wasn’t the only ex-Boilermaker to turn heads this spring, as Deion Burks looks like a future star in the SEC. The talk of the Sooners’ spring practice followed up a month’s worth of buzz with a monster Red & White Game, finishing with nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns. – Jesse Simonton On3

Burks showed elite speed during the spring game. He looks like he’s going to give Oklahoma a gear in their offense that they haven’t had in a few years. If he can do that against the SEC, he also could put himself in a good spot for next year’s NFL Draft.

His speed athleticism, and quickness are going to give people fits

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on X @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire