Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver Michael Woods II declares for the 2022 NFL draft

Roster turnover is a reality for every school, every January. The best college football teams are the ones that find a way to mitigate losses either with developing players or through the transfer portal. The Oklahoma Sooners will need to do both as the roster takes on a whole new look under new head coach Brent Venables.

Joining a growing list of NFL draft declarations is wide receiver Michael Woods II who announced via his Twitter account that he’ll be heading to the NFL draft this April.

In the statement he released via social media, Woods stated, “I want to start off by saying thank you to every person that has had a hand in my development as a person as well as a football player. Thank you to everyone who has ever coached or supported me. Thank you to my alma mater, Arkansas for taking a chance on a 17-year old kid from Magnolia, Texas and turning him into a man. Thank you to the University of Oklahoma for gifting and blessing me with a chance to put on the Crimson and Cream. Thank you to my family and friends for their endless support. Lastly, I would like to thank God, for blessing me with my talents and allowing me to play this game. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.”

Michael Woods II becomes the 11th Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the NFL draft since the end of the regular season. He joins Jeremiah Hall, Tyrese Robinson, Marquis Hayes, and Kennedy Brooks as members of the offense to declare.

Michael Woods had a nice season for the Sooners, catching 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns. His season was much like the rest of the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver group. Up and down. Woods most productive game of the year came against the West Virginia Mountaineers where he had eight receptions for 86 yards.

Story continues

Underutilized in the offense, Woods only had three games with more than four receptions on the season.

Heading to the NFL, Woods has the size, speed, athleticism, and tackle breaking ability that will make him an asset for NFL teams. Without elite production in college it’s likely he falls to the middle or later rounds of the NFL draft despite the fact that he’ll test well at the NFL Draft Combine and Oklahoma’s Pro Day.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List