Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) will face Iowa State (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Heading into the Sooners’ week 11 contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers, Oklahoma finds itself once again in bounce-back mode. It’s unfamiliar territory, as Oklahoma hasn’t lost more than two games in a season since 2014. The Sooners have won fewer than 10 games just five times since 1999, one season being the COVID-shortened 2020 season in which they went 9-2.

With three games remaining, the Sooners are fighting for bowl eligibility. It’s a low bar by Oklahoma standards, but winning out and playing in and winning a bowl game are the last accomplishable goals for this team this season.

The Sooners need to finish strong to build positive momentum heading into the offseason and to close out their top 10 recruiting class. It all starts Saturday against last-place in the Big 12 West Virginia.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia injury report:

Oklahoma

T.D. Roof, LB: Out for season (Elbow)

Shane Whitter, LB: Out for season (Shoulder)

Jovantae Barnes, S: Questionable (Hamstring)

West Virginia

C.J. Donaldson, RB: Out for season (leg)

Mike O'Laughlin, TE: Out for season (leg)

Tony Mathis Jr., RB: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 64.3% for 2,027 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. 53 carries, 250 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Marvin Mims WR: 38 receptions for 678 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Brayden Willis, TE: 25 receptions for 347 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Eric Gray, RB: 140 carries for 902 yards, 8 touchdowns at 6.4 yards per carry. 24 receptions for 177 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq, WR: 23 receptions for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns. 11 carries for 109 yards, 0 touchdowns at 9.9 yards per carry. 8 kickoff returns for 186 yards at 23.3 yards per return.

Danny Stutsman, LB: 77 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 passes defended.

David Ugwoegbu, LB: 74 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks.

DaShaun White, LB: 57 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sacks, 1 interception, 5 passes defended.

West Virginia

J.T. Daniels, QB: 61.3% for 2,042 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR: 51 receptions for 605 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Tony Mathis, Jr., RB: 99 carries for 492 yards, 5 touchdowns at 5 yards per carry.

Dante Stills, DT: 21 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks.

Lee Kpogba, LB: 58 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks.

