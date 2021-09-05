Oklahoma Sooners Week 1 Report Card from win vs. Tulane

Now that the dust has settled and we all have taken a night to gather ourselves, it’s time to try and grade Oklahoma’s performance against Tulane before we look ahead to Western Carolina.

It wasn’t as glorious as the general population would have liked it to be for the number two team in the country, but they most importantly got the win. There’s a lot to improve on as Lincoln Riley mentioned yesterday.

As we’ll do each week, let’s take a look at each position group and hand out some grades from the Sooners 40-35 win over Tulane in week one.

Quarterbacks: C

The quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, weren't horrible by any stretch of the imagination. However, Rattler's mistakes are worthy of being looked at. One the second play of the game he forced the ball into double coverage trying to get touches for Marvin Mims. Later, he missed Austin Stogner, Brian Darby on key 3rd downs in the third quarter when the Sooners needed them the most. Rattler, to his credit, took accountability for his performance and the offense as a whole. Caleb Williams didn't throw any passes but did get in down on the goal line and made an impact his first collegiate snap. Williams’ touchdown run from the one-yard line, tied the game at 14.

Running Backs/H-Backs: B-

Kennedy Brooks reintroduced himself in a big way after taking a year off due to concerns because of COVID. 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown is a nice day at the office after not playing in a game in more than a year and half. Eric Gray started, but thanks to some shaky offensive line play and no real spark there isn’t much to say about Gray’s performance. After a solid spring performance, this was a bit of a letdown. It’s still early in the season, however, and Gray can turn it around. Jeremiah Hall had four catches on five targets for 24 yards and was solid as a blocker. The guys came out of the game healthy and kept chugging forward for positive yards even when there weren't massive holes to run through.Lastly, no fumbles either which is priority number one. With better line play, look for this group to shine this season

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B+

Marvin Mims was simply Marvin Mims. Five catches for 117 yards. Just another day at the office for the Sooners star. Coming into this season, one of OU's biggest question marks was who would step up next to him. Freshman Mario Williams played well and scored his first collegiate touchdown taking a screen to the end zone with the help and blocking of Jadon Haselwood. Haselwood also played well hauling in multiple catches. He looked excellent moving laterally, which is a great sign for someone coming back from a nagging knee injury. Arkansas transfer Michael Woods played well on the outside, allowing Mims to operate from the slot a lot more. Brian Darby made several catches, including a big 3rd and eight, which led to Spencer Rattler's touchdown to tie the game two plays later. Making his return to the lineup after missing the final part of 2020, Austin Stogner recorded three catches for 36 yards. He looked to be moving well, but he and Rattler missed on a couple of opportunities that could have led to big gains. After a year in which dropped passes were a problem, the Sooners pass-catchers didn't record a single drop in this game according to Pro Football Focus.

Offensive Line: C+

Aside from the later stages of the first quarter and the entire second quarter, this relatively new unit lacked the chemistry and dominance it needed. Guys were shuffled in and out auditioning but it was clear there needs to be some real continuity on the offensive line. Rattler wasn't sacked, but there was very little push in the run game. That's not going to cut it for Riley's offense to maximize its full potential. This is a group that has yet to fully gel but will get another opportunity this week against Western Carolina before facing Nebraska in two weeks.

Defensive Line: C+

The highly touted defensive line seemed tentative and overly aggressive most of the game. The second quarter saw them force multiple fumbles and close up running lanes while collapsing the pocket around Tulane QB Michael Pratt. One of the issues with the defensive line was their desire to be overly aggressive. That hurt their gap integrity causing some holes to be open that wouldn't have been otherwise. The group is arguably the deepest on the team and they looked the part when they locked in. They collected 30 total pressures and Pratt was sacked four times per Pro Football Focus. The pass rush was relentless, but Pratt showed an ability to avoid pressure and make plays outside of the pocket.

Linebackers: C

Much like the defensive line, the linebackers, inside and outside, weren't horrible but some busts and missed assignments led to tight ends free on the side lines and in the middle of the field. Getting a tighter leash on the subs and making sure guys don't let the moment get the best of them will lead to better results from this group.

Defensive Backs: C+

The Sooners weren't exactly being bombed over the top in this game but technique and some missed assignments really kept this group from a better grade. Freshman nickel Billy Bowman seemed a bit lost at first but settled in. He almost even came up with his first interception in the second half. Senior Pat Fields made some excellent plays in space and Key Lawrence's physicality nearly changed the complexity of the quarterback position for Tulane.

Special Teams: A

Gabe Brkic will be kicking on Sundays, and if you didn't know that from his previous years, Saturday confirmed that. Smashing 3 field goals of 50 yards or more was just extra confirmation. He missed a chip shot, but his field goals saved OU from losing this game. The punting game was smooth, and there were no big moments in the return game and no miscues either.

