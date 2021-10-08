Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: Sooners Wire staff predictions

It’s one of the greatest rivalries in sports played in a unique situation that is unlike any other great rivalry games or series. What makes OU-Texas so special is it’s truly a neutral site for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas.

From Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium to the Cotton Bowl is 196 miles away. From Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, it’s 191 miles. Five miles is the difference between the drives these teams have to make to get to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. While it’s played in Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners are a touch closer to the site of the Red River Showdown than their rivals to the south.

This will be the 117th time the two sides have met dating to 1900. The game is a part of the fabric of American sports.

Sixteen times from 1900 to 1923 the game was played with a home-field advantage. The other 100 times the two teams have played at a neutral site, most notably Dallas, Texas. They played in Houston in 1913 according to Winsipedia.

After playing in front of a half-empty Cotton Bowl in 2020, the Sooners and Longhorns matchup marks the return of a capacity crowd of 92,100 fans donning the Crimson and Cream of Oklahoma and the Burnt Orange of Texas.

Once again, the Red River Showdown promises to provide an exciting close battle between two top 25 teams playing good football and vying for supremacy in the Big 12.

As we continue to get ready for OU-Texas, take a look at how our staff at the Sooners Wire feels this game is going to go.

Oklahoma 35, Texas 31

I think Bijan Robinson breaks the century mark in scrimmage yards. However, I expect Oklahoma will outpace Texas on the ground. The Longhorns have been bullied around in the run game all season long, which is a critical component of this game.

Spencer Rattler will have more time to throw against a defensive front that hasn’t scared anyone this season. The success of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray on the ground will open the opportunities in the passing game we’ve been waiting for.

Oklahoma 38, Texas 31

Oklahoma and Texas renew their storied rivalry one more time. Who knows how many more of these games will happen as Big 12 foes as they look to make the journey to the SEC. But, we do know a few things.

Bijan Robinson will be the single best player Oklahoma will match up against this regular season. The Sooners need to tackle better than they did last week. The offense has to continue to stacking good games together.

Oklahoma will have a challenge trying to limit Bijan Robinson; the Longhorns will try their hardest to get him at least 35 touches. The key is what Oklahoma can do to limit the effectiveness of those touches. Team tackling and stripping the ball are a couple ways to lessen the effect Robinson can have. Make Oklahoma-born Texas QB Casey Thompson beat you with his arm.

I think the Sooners do just that. And I think the offense continues to unlock itself. Robinson will get his, but Thompson will not make enough plays.

It will not be a blowout. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a close game deep into the fourth quarter, but the Sooners will win this game. The Golden Hat remains in Norman for a third straight year.

Oklahoma 30, Texas 27

Oklahoma continues to make a habit out of winning close games. This game will look a lot like last week as Texas looks to play ball-control offense with its running game, and the Sooners are forced to maximize every possession.

Spencer Rattler continues his high level of efficiency, and the Sooners running game has its best day on the ground. On the defensive side of the ball, the Sooners do well to contain Bijan Robinson as the tackling is better, but Casey Thompson beats them for a couple of big plays.

Ultimately, this year’s Red River Showdown comes down to the wire with Gabe Brkic hitting a game-winning field goal as time expires to give the Sooners the win.

