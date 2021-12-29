Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Oregon Ducks with an opportunity to end the 2021 season on a high note after a dramatic regular season and an even more dramatic coaching transition. With all that behind the Oklahoma Sooners, they’ll get back to the business of football against an Oregon Ducks team that also saw a coaching transition.

Oregon, much like Oklahoma, saw their season hit the skid when they lost a game in November and were unable to bounce back from that loss to stay in the College Football Playoff race.

Though they’ve dealt with similar situations, it feels as if the Oklahoma Sooners are coming into this matchup reenergized with momentum from the return of Bob Stoops, the hire of Brent Venables, and a 2022 recruiting class that returned to the top 10 after dipping to 27 after Lincoln Riley’s departure.

With that, let’s take a look at this week’s Sooners Wire Staff Predictions!

Oklahoma Sooners 37, Oregon Ducks 27

Bowl games so often come down to who is more motivated and I think that team is Oklahoma. With interim head coach Bob Stoops leading the way just for this Valero Alamo Bowl, it’s turned into a perfect sendoff for Stoops if OU can win it.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has done some spectacular things this season, but he didn’t have a great finish to the season against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. So, there should be some motivation there for Williams.

Cale Gundy will be Oklahoma’s offensive play-caller and something tells me he and OU will want to show that they can be a physical football program moving forward with this game against the Ducks. Expect a big day in what probably is redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks’ final game with the Sooners.

Defensively, four starters have opted out for Oklahoma. OU will be without its leading tackler and top three tackles for loss and sacks producers against Oregon. That means sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond need big days.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown and running back Travis Dye will make plays against OU, but the Sooners are the more determined team in this one. One final statement from Williams that he’s a star moving forward, one final statement from this program that it isn’t going anywhere. And one happy sendoff for Bob Stoops.

Oklahoma Sooners 38, Oregon Ducks 24

One last time. One last time for this year’s Sooners. This team will be different in many ways next year. A familiar face will be leading the program when the Sooners take the field in September but for one last night in December, another familiar face (and visor) will roam the Oklahoma sidelines.

Behind Bob Stoops in a one-game exhibition, how can you bet against the Sooners going up against an Oregon team without its Top 5 draft pick and lacking a dangerous passing attack??

Caleb Williams shines once more as a Sooner to close out his freshman season. Look for Marvin Mims, Jeremiah Hall and Eric Gray to get on the board. Key Lawrence gets a pick and the Sooners exact some revenge against the Ducks after getting hosed on of the most ridiculously botched missed calls in bowl game history.

Oklahoma Sooners 40, Oregon Ducks 17

The best unit on the field happens to be the one least impacted by opt-outs, transfers, and COVID-19. That’s the Oklahoma Sooners offense. Though they’ll be under the direction of first-time play caller Cale Gundy, much of what made the Oklahoma Sooners explosive at times is still around with Caleb Williams, Marvin Mims, Kennedy Brooks, Michael Woods II, Jeremiah Hall, and Mario Williams expected to play significant roles.

Though Oregon has played tough on defense at times in 2021, they don’t have the offense to keep pace with the Sooners despite Oklahoma losing four starters to the NFL draft. While there might be some inexperience along the defensive front, the linebacker corp and the secondary more than makeup for it.

Led by their veteran safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell, the secondary will make life difficult on Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown and force him into some bad decisions.

Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense comes out guns blazing ready to head into the offseason with some momentum for the future and Oregon is unable to keep up.

