Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys: Sooners Wire staff predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners (5-5 and 2-5) will host their Bedlam counterparts the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3, 4-3) on what will be a cold Saturday night in Norman.

The Sooners need a win in the worst way. They’re on a two-game losing streak and haven’t clicked on either side of the ball in crunch time. Taking on an Oklahoma State team that’s also in the midst of a disappointing season, the Sooners are 7.5-point favorites at home.

Can the Sooners end their losing skid and reach bowl eligibility? let’s take a look at how the Sooners Wire staff predicted the 117th matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Related

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Up Next: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

The Cowboys were hit hard when Jim Knowles left for Ohio State. Their defense ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 in nearly every category.

The OU offense is going to attack, attack, and attack some more. This has the potential to be like the Kansas game, in which the Sooners racked up over 700 yards.

The nonsense ends tonight. The Sooners WILL get a decisive Big 12 victory against Oklahoma State at home under the lights. Eric Gray will run hog wild all over the Pokes for 150 and a score.

Marvin Mims will have a bounceback game, getting a score and over 100 yards.

Sooners 52, Cowboys 38

Contact/Follow Ben Dackiw

Up Next: More Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

We have finally reached peak football season. The temperatures have dipped across the country. The weather is becoming much more of a factor in games, and we have reached the point where teams are fighting for postseason eligibility. .

In Oklahoma’s case, there will be no College Football Playoff this year. The next best possible outcome now? Make a bowl game. They have two opportunities to do so, starting Saturday night when they host their in-state rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This game for Oklahoma may be the most important one they play all year. Last home game of the season, Senior day, perhaps the last home game for for NFL hopefuls like Anton Harrison, Eric Gray, and Marvin Mims, the rivalry itself, and last but certainly not least, the recruits in attendance.

Story continues

Five and four-star recruits from three different recruiting classes will be in attendance. Norman will be jam-packed with talent. A win could go a long way to securing those pledges.

So, how does this weekend end?

It ends in a Sooner win. They have no choice. They cannot sink any lower than losing to last place West Virginia, a school they hadn’t lost to since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12. Couple that with Spencer Sanders not being 100% percent healthy and a Sooners’ offense that should be champing at the bit, I like Oklahoma here.

Gabriel throws three touchdowns, and Eric Gray runs for 138 and a touchdown. The offense leads the way, and Oklahoma wins on a Zach Schmit field goal. Schmit redeems himself for his two misses against West Virginia.

Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 38

Contact/Follow Bryant Crews

Up Next: More Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

Well looks like I’m the party pooper this week on Sooners Wire. Unlike my colleagues, I don’t believe this to be a high-scoring affair. Oklahoma State is going to take the air out of the football and attack Oklahoma’s defense where it’s weakest; on the ground.

With a banged-up Spencer Sanders, the Cowboys’ best chance to win this game is by slowing it down and letting Spencer Sanders attack a run defense that struggles with the quarterback running game.

Oklahoma’s offense has been too inconsistent of late to project they wake up all of a sudden. While the Cowboys’ defense isn’t as good as it was a year ago, but they’re still pretty good up front. Led by Colin Oliver, the Cowboys have a disruptive defensive line that will provide a challenge to the Oklahoma Sooners front.

It’s going to be a cold day in Norman when the two sides kick off and temperatures will drop to freezing by kickoff. Though it’s not expected to be rainy, we saw how the elements affected the offense a week ago.

Though the Cowboys’ pass defense is one of the worst in the country, I expect Oklahoma to continue to lean on Eric Gray. They’ll take their shots downfield, but the deep ball hasn’t been there consistently enough for Dillon Gabriel.

The Sooners need a bounce-back game, and though it may not look pretty, they’ll get the win over the Cowboys in a low-scoring affair.

Sooners 27, Cowboys 23

Contact/Follow John Williams

List

Bedlam By the Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

List

OU, Bedlam to play host to big names with a number of prospects descending on Norman

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire