Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Oklahoma Sooners play host to the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ABC.

In their loss last week against West Virginia, Oklahoma failed to cover a spread yet again, falling to 3-7 on the season. In inclement weather, the two sides played a low-scoring affair that also failed to hit the over and fell to 4-5-1 against the point total.

Despite having a worse record, Oklahoma is more than a touchdown favorite at home against their in-state rivals. While the all-time series record heavily favors the Sooners and Spencer Sanders may be limited, it’s hard to fathom Oklahoma being that big of a favorite with the season they’ve had.

Let’s take a look at the betting lines from BetMGM.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM.

Point spread: Oklahoma minus-7.5

Money line: Oklahoma minus-300 / Oklahoma State plus-230

Over-Under: 66

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State injury report:

Oklahoma

T.D. Roof, LB: Out for season (Elbow)

Shane Whitter, LB: Out for season (Shoulder)

Justin Broiles, S: Questionable (Knee)

Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders, QB: Questionable (Shoulder)

Trace Ford, DE: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Thomas Harper, S: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Blaine Green, WR: Questionable (Wrist)

Tyler Lacy, DE: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Garret Rangel, QB: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Advice and prediction

It’s expected to be 40 degrees at kickoff, and at the moment, there isn’t any moisture or wind in the forecast. Still, by halftime, the temperature will be at or below freezing in Norman. That could play a factor in Oklahoma’s ability to find a rhythm offensively.

Story continues

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, the best part of the Oklahoma offense is their running game led by Eric Gray. Oklahoma State’s run defense is a little bit better than Oklahoma’s, but the Cowboys still allow 163 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. Gray is second among Power Five runners with at least 150 carries on the season at 6.7 yard per carry.

On what will be a cold night, Oklahoma should continue to lean on the ground game to take the pressure off of a passing attack that’s been inconsistent in recent weeks.

In this game, the big question comes down to how healthy is Spencer Sanders. He’s expected to play and will be a threat, but after missing the Kansas game and being limited against Iowa State, there’s no clear expectation on how much he’ll be able to do. Still, he’s a threat with his legs and that’s caused Oklahoma a lot of trouble in 2022. Expect that to keep the Sooners off balance, even if Sanders isn’t at full strength throwing the ball.

The Sooners have struggled to cover spreads in 2022, and I don’t think they will here. With the chilly temps and Oklahoma State’s excellent third-down defense (ninth in the nation at 28.8%), the Sooners will struggle to score a ton of points in this game. Take the under.

Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 23

Record against the spread and O/U in 2022: 11-8-1.

