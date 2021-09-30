Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

This is a huge game for the Oklahoma Sooners. That feels strange to say as it’s not a rivalry game or for the Big 12 championship. The calendar will have just turned to October and the Sooners are still two months away from potentially defending their crown in the conference title game.

But this one is a huge game because the Sooners haven’t beaten Kansas State in the Chris Klieman era. It’s a huge game because Oklahoma hasn’t looked like national title contenders at any point in the 2021 season. And finally, it’s a huge game because the Sooners won’t be able to afford a slip-up at any point in the 2021 season. Though it may be unreasonable, the Sooners have to go undefeated if they want a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

The Sooners have a lot to prove to themselves and to the national observers as they get ready to take on Kansas State in Manhattan for their first road game of the season.

As we do here every week, the Sooners Wire staff provides their predictions for this week’s matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 20

This game would be much easier to predict if we knew who Kansas State was starting under center. Skylar Thompson has been Oklahoma kryptonite over the last two years. Either way, whether Thompson or Howard plays, I still expect a Sooners win.

I predict the Sooners struggle on their first few possessions as they reacclimate to road play. But Marvin Mims will reemerge to score a touchdown , and the OU defense will once again muddy up the game.

Something has to give. That’s the best way I’d use to describe the state of the Oklahoma offense. Either they start to gel or they are going to lose a game that this defense or Gabe Brkic can’t bail them out of.

The offensive line play has to be better. Kansas State doesn’t have the individual talent West Virginia’s defensive line boasts but they play hard and together. Head coach Lincoln Riley says they are close. Can they show us?

If Wildcats QB Skylar Thompson plays, this could be another brawl where the game isn’t decided until the clock hits 0:00. If backup Will Howard plays I think it makes the Sooners job significantly more manageable.

Kennedy Brooks scores, Marvin Mims gets a touchdown Nik Bonitto shows up big again.

Oklahoma 34, Kansas State 20

Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 20

The offense for the Oklahoma Sooners may not be cooking on all cylinders at the moment, but this feels like the week that Lincoln Riley and the offensive staff cook something up to right the ship. It won’t be a 40 point effort, but it will look better and more importantly be enough to wi. The game

To hear Chris Klieman say it, Skylar Thompson’s unlikely to play this week. IF that’s true, then it would be Will Howard who dealt with injuries last week in their loss to Oklahoma state.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, the Wildcats still feature Deuce Vaughn. He’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field and will be a huge challenge for the Sooners. That being said, this Oklahoma Sooners defense is playing at such a high level right now that it’s hard to imagine the Wildcats putting up enough points to win.

