Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

The 7-0 Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on a Kansas Jayhawks team that looks to get their first win since week one. The Sooners are rolling, putting the college football landscape on notice as Caleb Williams became a dark horse Heisman contender over six quarters of action.

Oklahoma, who has dominated the Big 12 for much of its existence will take on a team that’s been at or around the bottom of the league for much of the last 20 years.

The Sooners currently enjoy a 16 game winning streak over the Kansas Jayhawks. The last time Kansas won, Bill Clinton was still President of the United States and I was a sophomore in high school.

We’re on our fourth President and I’ve got grey in my beard. That’s how long the Sooners have dominated this one-sided series.

As we look ahead to Saturday, let’s take a look at how the staff here at Sooners Wire think this game will go.

Oklahoma 49, Kansas 10

After the hoopla of the last few weeks, this seems like the quietest week of the season for Oklahoma so far. Caleb Williams has become the guy at QB and will start his first road game as the starter.

Kansas is, for the lack of a better word, still Kansas. The gap in talent is significant and I just don’t think this will be close if OU comes out focused. Crazier things have happened in Lawrence like Texas losing to Kansas there in 2016. I just don’t see that happening here.

Williams and Jadon Haselwood hook up for another touchdown. Eric Gray gets over 60 yards on the ground and I think we see a touchdown for Austin Stogner this week.

Defensively, Pat Fields gets a turnover and Brian Asamoah leads the linebackers in tackles. Latrell McCutchin continues to play well and Isaiah Thomas gets a sack.

Sooners get out of Kansas for the last time this season with another win.

Oklahoma 63, Kansas 10

The Kansas Jayhawks have been slightly better in 2021 under new head coach Lance Leipold. In games against Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Duke, the Jayhawks hung around in the first half of the game before getting blown out in the second half.

The Oklahoma Sooners have found their offensive stride since Caleb Williams took over and it’s unlikely it’ll slow down this week against Kansas.

Williams and the Sooners have put up 107 points in the last two weeks and everything seems to be clicking. As you can tell in this week’s tale of the tape, Kansas’ defense ranks in the bottom 30 in nearly every defensive category. The only one they don’t, is passing yards against. Why? Because teams get up big and don’t have to throw on the Jayhawks to win.

The Oklahoma Sooners will keep the good times going this week and the defense will have a much better performance against an overmatched Kansas team.

