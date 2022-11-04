Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears: Sooners Wire staff predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners look to continue their winning ways against the visiting Baylor Bears who come in on the heels of wins over Kansas and Texas Tech. The Sooners have won two straight as well, picking up wins over Kansas and Iowa State.

It was the win over Iowa State that is important for this team, who showed they could win an ugly offensive game against a good defensive team.

The Sooners defense stepped up, taking the ball away from Hunter Dekkers and the Cyclones three times. They forced seven tackles for loss and held the Cyclones to 27 carries for 66 yards on the ground. An incredible performance for a team that entered the game allowing more than 200 yards per game rushing.

It was a strong step in the right direction for a defense that had allowed 40 points per game in four straight games.

Can they continue to build on their improved defensive performance and get a bounce back game from the offense?

Let’s get ready for Saturday with this week’s staff predictions.

It’s payback time. The Sooners’ offense faced their toughest test of the season when they played Matt Campbell’s defense in Ames. Baylor, however, also has a very good defense.

Eric Gray will eat once again. The running back will find the end zone at least once.

Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, will throw for three touchdowns and will have more than 300 passing yards.

OU needs one more win for bowl eligibility. I say they do it.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 27, Baylor 21

Sooners 27, Bears 21

Oklahoma’s resurgence continues as they return home hoping to score some revenge for a game they lost last year in Waco, Texas. With the Baylor Bears coming to town, this game looks to be a slugfest.

In many ways, this matchup is fairly even in a lot of ways with the perception of defenses between the teams being the stark difference. Offensively they both put up a bunch of points and run the ball incredibly well.

Both teams are going to want to run the ball. I believe Baylor has the better defensive line but I think the cohesiveness of Oklahoma’s offensive line of late wins out to help these OU skill guys make a few more plays than Baylor to win this game.

Dillon Gabriel will have to surpass 200 yards thru the air this week or Oklahoma will have no shot. Marvin Mims bounces back to the tune of six catches for around 95 yards and a touchdown. Eric Gray pumps out two touchdowns and we get a touchdown from Drake Stoops as well.

Blake Shapen isn’t asked to do much but considering Oklahoma, the secondary hasn’t been pretty, they may opt to let him throw more. Shapen has thrown five interceptions, including four in the last four games. Baylor’s star freshman Richard Reese is going to get his yards on the ground but Oklahoma knuckles up late and gets two momentous stops.

Oklahoma wins a game that comes down to the final possession in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma 34, Baylor 30

The biggest key for the Oklahoma Sooners in this one will be containing the rushing efforts of Richard Reese and the Baylor Bears. That’s something they couldn’t do last season.

If they can keep the Bears under 150 rushing yards in the game, it will put more pressure on Blake Shapen to make plays in the passing game. Shapen’s a capable passer and the Bears have some skill on the outside, but that takes Baylor away from what they want to do.

Baylor’s defense has faced just two offenses that rank in the top 50 in points per game. They lost to Oklahoma State and survived a late rally from Kansas with backup quarterback Jason Bean at the helm.

Oklahoma’s offense is a different animal with Dillon Gabriel at the helm and the Sooners will be efficient and explosive on Saturday. Even though Baylor will attempt to take the air out of the ball with their running game, the Sooners uptempo attack will put the pressure on the Bears to open up the offense to keep pace.

That’ll put Blake Shapen in some bad spots and the Sooners defense, which is trending in the right direction will take advantage.

Sooners 34, Baylor 30

