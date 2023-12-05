Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Alamo Bowl?

The Oklahoma Sooners and Arizona Wildcats face off in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Oklahoma (10-2 overall, 7-2 in Big 12) is coming off a 69-45 win over TCU.

Arizona (9-3, 7-2 in Pac-12) is coming off a 59-23 win against Arizona State.

Arizona is a 4-point favorite over Oklahoma in the game, according to Alamo Bowl odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -173 on the moneyline. The Sooners are +147.

The over/under for the game is set at 62.5 points.

The Oklahoman: Oklahoma 38, Arizona 35

Justin Martinez writes: "It'll be a good one in San Antonio. But OU has been there before, beating Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl, and it'll also get a boost from a crowd that figures to mostly consist of crimson."

Doc's Sports: Go with the Wildcats to beat the Sooners in Alamo Bowl

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Sooners are giving up 22.3 points per contest, which has them 42nd in D-1. Oklahoma has given up a total of 1,774 yards rushing (147.8 yards per contest) as well as 13 touchdowns on the ground for the year. Over the course of the season, they have relinquished 268 points. They have given up 16 touchdowns from the passing game in addition to 242.2 yards per game, which has them ranked 100th in the country. The Sooners defense has taken the field for 871 plays, which has them ranked 118th in D-1. Their defense has compiled 6 fumbles recovered and 19 picks this season."

ESPN: Oklahoma has a 75.3% chance to beat Arizona

The site gives the Wildcats a 24.7% shot at defeating the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

Sporting News: Oklahoma 35, Arizona 31

Bill Bender writes: "Dillon Gabriel is in the transfer portal, so the Sooners might turn to freshman Jackson Arnold in this game. Noah Fifita was part of Arizona’s remarkable turnaround under Jedd Fisch, and they were a perfect 6-0 ATS as an underdog this season. The Sooners, however, pull out a victory in another Alamo Bowl thriller."

College Football News: Oklahoma 38, Arizona 34

Pete Fiutak writes: "Arizona was playing as well as anyone in the Pac-12 over the second half of the season. The D figured it out, it has a fantastic QB in Noah Fifita, and the whole bunch has to be prepared to deal with an offense that’s ready to party as the Jackson Arnold era gets started. The Sooners will have too much pop late."

