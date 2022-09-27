Oklahoma Sooners victims of what ESPN calls the ‘Scott Frost curse?’

There were plenty of things to blame for the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State, but no one in Oklahoma has mentioned the so-called “curse of Scott Frost.” David Hale of ESPN brought up this very interesting tidbit in his recap of week four.

Perhaps there were some other-worldly forces at work in Norman on Saturday night.

Oklahoma became the latest victim of the curse of Scott Frost. Northwestern beat Nebraska in Week 0, and it hasn’t won since. Georgia Southern stunned the Cornhuskers in Week 2, then lost the following week to UAB. Oklahoma delivered a rout of Nebraska last week, then could not stop former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez on Saturday, as Kansas State knocked the Sooners from the ranks of the unbeaten, 41-34. Nebraska is like the VHS tape in “The Ring.” All who come into contact with it are doomed to perish within seven days. – David M. Hale, ESPN

If the Sooners did, in fact, perish against Kansas State last Saturday, let’s hope they are reborn in Fort Worth against TCU.

The Sooners weren’t the only ones to struggle with their week four opponent. USC struggled against Oregon State, Michigan struggled against Maryland, and Georgia perhaps didn’t beat Kent State by as much as they should have.

The Sooners laid a massive egg against the Wildcats, there’s no denying that. There is a lot of work to be done if this team wants to get where they want to go. However, they aren’t the only ones with work to do. There is a lot of football to be played with plenty of time for Oklahoma to make their way back to the top.

