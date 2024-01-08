Oklahoma Sooners up two spots in the latest AP Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a tremendous season in 2023-2024. They’re 13-1 overall 1-0 in the Big 12 after their latest win over Iowa State. Oklahoma’s lone loss came to at top 10 North Carolina squad in Charlotte in the Jumpman Invitational.

They’ve since bounced back with three straight wins including their latest over the Cyclones. With that win, OU is up to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25. They’re also No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

This sets up a top 10 matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks next Saturday in Lawrence. Oklahoma will have to contend with a strong TCU Horned Frogs team Wednesday evening in Fort Worth.

The Big 12 will be even tougher this year than it has been in years past with the additions of Houston, Cincinnati, BYU, and UCF. Houston is the only remaining undefeated team in the nation and they moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 2. BYU is also in the top 25.

The Sooners are one of the better defensive teams in the nation, ranking No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency over at KenPom. Their athleticism and effort on that end of the floor has made up for some of their inconsistencies on offense. But against Iowa State, the Sooners shot 47% from the field and 40% from three.

If they can shoot like that and continue to stymie opposing offenses, they’ll be a tough team to beat, even in the mighty Big 12.

