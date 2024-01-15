Oklahoma Sooners tumble in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

It was a tough week for the Oklahoma Sooners on the hardwood, dropping road games to the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks.

They lost each game by an average of 10.5 points and weren’t all that competitive down the stretch.

Still, the Sooners have a good team. They just have to figure out some of their second-half road issues. But after their 0-2 week, the Sooners dropped seven spots to No. 16 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

At 13-3, each of the teams the Sooners have lost to are currently ranked inside the top 25. North Carolina, who beat Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, moved up four spots to No. 3 in the nation behind UConn at No. 1 and Purdue at No. 2. Kansas dropped one spot to No. 4 despite their win over Oklahoma after losing to UCF in Orlando earlier in the week.

TCU, who beat the Sooners on Wednesday and played Kansas to a two-point loss the Saturday before, moved into the top 25 to No. 22 in the nation in this week’s poll.

Houston, who entered last week as the last remaining unbeaten team, dropped three spots in the poll after losses to TCU and Iowa State this week. Baylor rose five spots to No. 9 in the nation.

The Sooners are one of eight Big 12 teams ranked in this week’s edition of the Coaches Poll. BYU is at No. 19, Iowa State entered the poll at No. 20, as did Texas Tech at No. 25.

The Oklahoma Sooners next take the floor Wednesday in Norman against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 15-2 785 +3 2 Purdue 15-2 762 -1 3 North Carolina 13-3 717 +4 4 Kansas 14-2 713 -1 5 Houston 14-2 619 -3 6 Duke 13-3 590 +5 7 Tennessee 12-4 574 -2 8 Wisconsin 13-3 533 +7 9 Baylor 14-2 523 +5 10 Kentucky 12-3 514 -4 11 Auburn 14-2 509 +5 12 Memphis 15-2 489 +1 13 Arizona 12-4 424 -5 14 Illinois 12-4 319 -4 15 Creighton 13-4 261 +5 16 Oklahoma 13-3 239 -7 17 Utah State 16-1 238 +6 18 Marquette 11-5 214 -6 19 BYU 13-3 174 -2 20 Iowa State 13-3 152 +9 21 Ole Miss 15-1 151 +2 22 TCU 13-3 150 +12 23 Dayton 13-2 130 +6 24 San Diego State 14-3 102 -5 25 Texas Tech 14-2 92 +11

Schools Dropped Out

Colorado State (18th), Gonzaga (21st), Clemson (22nd), FAU (25th)

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado State (81), FAU (67), Alabama (60), Seton Hall (40), Clemson (39), Grand Canyon (34), Texas (20), Nevada (14), Gonzaga (11), Oregon (10), N.C. State (9), Villanova (9), James Madison (8), Princeton (7), St. John’s (6), Florida State (4), Wake Forest (2), Nebraska (2), Florida (2), New Mexico (1), Indiana State (1)

