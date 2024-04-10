Oklahoma Sooners trending well for 4-star, top-125 2025 cornerback

The Oklahoma Sooners and cornerback coach Jay Valai have been putting in the work trying to build depth at the cornerback position with the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners are expected to land four-star Maliek Hawkins later on Wednesday but they are also right in the thick of it for another 4-Star cornerback.

Cobey Sellers is from Pearland, TX, and is a top-125 recruit and a top-15 cornerback. The Sooners will have to fight off the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies to earn his commitment.

They seem to be well on their way to doing that, landing a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst, Mike Roach.

The Sooners currently hold a lead over both the Longhorns and Aggies, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Sellers doesn’t have a commitment date set just yet but the Sooners have been all of the momentum.

