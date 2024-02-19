Oklahoma Sooners transfer portal target listed as a rising star for the 2024 season by 247Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners could potentially get a massive player via the transfer portal before the 2024 season. Michigan Wolverines safety Keon Sabb entered the portal just last week.

Sabb originally was committed to the Clemson Tigers and Brent Venables out of high school but elected to decommit and sign with Michigan after Venables departed for Oklahoma.

The defensive back has had a solid career so far at Michigan. Last year was his first year really seeing the field where he finished with 28 tackles and two interceptions. His best game came in the national championship game where he had six tackles and two pass deflections.

Due to that, 247Sports put out a list of players primed for a breakout season in 2024 and Sabb made the list.

Michigan will do everything it can to keep Keon Sabb on roster next season, but his decision to enter the transfer portal this week immediately gives college football’s free agent market a top-end option available at the safety spot. Sabb played in 14 games last fall as a redshirt freshman with increasing snaps as the season progressed, saving his best for last with a six-tackle performance in the national championship game against Washington. He’s a rangy defensive back who will assuredly start as an impact player in 2024 wherever he signs. – Brad Crawford 247Sports

It won’t be easy for Oklahoma to win him over, even with the past connection he has with Venables. He’s already heard from nearly 20 schools who are wanting his services. The Sooners are also pursuing his brothers Amari and Xavier Sabb.

Former Michigan Safety Keon Sabb has heard from these 1️⃣8️⃣ Schools since Entering the Transfer Portal The 6’1 208 S totaled 28 Tackles, 2 INTs, and 4 passes defended in 2023 One of the Top Available Players in the Portal 👀https://t.co/VFrrVQYsyL pic.twitter.com/e0phCLxymn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024

Oklahoma does have a pretty loaded safety room already with Billy Bowman, Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings coming back. But you never turn away a player that talented regardless of how loaded you are at any position.

It’s unclear how high Sabb is on the Sooners or even how hard Oklahoma is pushing but if they can land him, it would be a major get for one of the more experienced defenses in college football in 2024.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire