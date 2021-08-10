Oklahoma Sooners top Number One-Ranked Show’s Preseason Top 10

With a Heisman hopeful quarterback, a top-20 defense, and a treasure trove of pass-catching talent, it’s no surprise the Oklahoma Sooners are expected to make noise during the 2021 season.

The buzz around OU’s season has officially reached a fever pitch. Fox Sport’s RJ Young dubbed the Crimson and Cream the best in the nation on the “Number One Show” late Monday afternoon.

Young credits Spencer Rattler as the primary key to Oklahoma’s success. Rightfully so, the redshirt sophomore ran roughshod on his way to 34 combined touchdowns in his first full season at the helm of the Sooners.

The Fox Sports host also points to the dizzying amount of firepower in Rattler and Lincoln Riley’s arsenal. Not only does Rattler return his favorite receivers in Marvin Mims and Theo Wease (tied for the team lead in receptions), but he also welcomes back Austin Stogner and Jadon Haselwood from injuries that caused them to miss significant time in 2020.

Finally, Young claims a competent defense is all Oklahoma needs to back up his lofty No. 1 claim.

The Sooners have failed to score 30 points just six times in the last four years. If the defense can put together another season similar to 2020 – where they ranked third in interceptions and seventh in sacks per game, then OU could become the most complete team in college football.

