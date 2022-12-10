Oklahoma Sooners make top 9 for 2024 4-star OT Josiah Thompson

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the better recruiting schools over the last year, the first year under Brent Venables.

They closed out the 2022 class No. 8 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings and look to be headed for a strong finish in the 2023 cycle. Looking ahead to 2024, there’s little doubt that Venables and his crew can continue the recruiting momentum.

They’ve gained some steam in recent weeks as 2024 prospects begin to narrow their recruitment. Recently, the Sooners made the top nine for South Carolina prospect Josiah Thompson.

In addition to the Sooners, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, and Tennessee in his top nine.

Thompson is a top 100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking inside the top 100 in the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus at the position.

One of the top players in South Carolina, Thompson is currently projected to stay home and play for the Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. The Sooners have been active in the southeast since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman. Earning a commitment from one of the region’s best prospects would be a huge pull for Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Josiah Thompson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 72 2 4 Rivals 4 152 2 8 247Sports 4 43 1 2 247 Composite 4 58 2 5 On3 Recruiting 4 92 2 7 On3 Consensus 4 74 2 5

Vitals

Hometown Dillon, S.C. Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 280 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 30, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Alabama

Clemson

Tennessee

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Twitter

First I will like to thank all of the amazing coaches for giving me the opportunity to join their amazing program. This recruiting process has been an awesome experience for my family and I. With that being said, here are my top 9 schools.🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/jZI3hYxMfc — BIGCAT (@JosiahtThompson) December 8, 2022

