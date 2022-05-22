Oklahoma Sooners make Top 8 for four-star Florida CB Makari Vickers

Oklahoma’s cornerbacks’ room could look different in the fall of 2023. Woodi Washington may very well be off to the NFL, and Jaden Davis will be eligible for a fifth year. Still, there’s no guarantee he’ll be around, transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon will use his final year of eligibility this season, and UNC transfer Trey Morrison will also be gone following 2022.

With that being said, recruiting cornerbacks who may need to be ready to play next year could be of significant importance. So it should come as no surprise that the Sooners have offered 19 cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. One of those offers, Makari Vickers, has been highly receptive to Oklahoma’s efforts and has gone on to list the Oklahoma Sooners as one of the top 8 schools he’ll be focusing on as he narrows his recruitment.

The Sooners join Oregon, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, and Texas as finalists for the highly touted four-star cornerback.

Vickers is a four-star on every major recruiting service in the industry. Vickers has commanded attention from almost every major program in the country. Competing against the likes of Alabama and Georgia for defensive talent is no easy proposition but it’s one the Sooners may get used to with the new crop of defensive coaches. Spearheaded by Brent Venables who has recruited the southeast like none other over the last decade, the Sooners will be facing recruiting battles on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 and beyond.

The Sooners are very much in a good spot as Jay Valai was recruiting Vickers while he was still at Alabama as their cornerbacks’ coach. That relationship has continued to grow since coming over from Tuscaloosa to the same position at Oklahoma. With no crystal ball predictions in, it may be tough to get a read but considering he will take his official to OU for the ChampU BBQ, the Sooners have to like their positioning heading into the summer.

