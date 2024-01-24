Oklahoma Sooners make top 8 for 2025 4-star defensive lineman
Fresh off a tremendous defensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis are back on the recruiting trail to follow that up with another blue-chip defensive line class in 2025.
Oklahoma received some good news on that front, landing inside the top eight for Upper Marlboro, Md. four-star defensive line prospect Trent Wilson. Wilson also included the Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wilson, who plays as the three-technique defensive tackle, or between the guard and tackle in their defensive alignment, plays with good quickness and power. He uses a good first step to dart the gap between opposing offensive linemen to get to the quarterback or bring down the running back in the backfield.
In addition to his quickness, Wilson plays with great strength, showing an ability to redirect offensive linemen. In particular, he has good lower body strength that allows him to earn leverage in his matchups.
Oklahoma has a pair of defensive line prospects committed to the 2025 cycle in Ka’Mori Moore and Alexander Shieldknight. Listed as a defensive lineman, Wilson could play defensive tackle in four-man fronts or flex outside to defensive end in three-man fronts.
Trent Wilson’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
No Rivals Futurecasts issued at this time.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Penn State.
No Crystal Ball predictions issued at this time.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
126
10
3
Rivals
4
198
11
5
247Sports
4
150
15
5
247 Composite
4
110
10
3
On3 Recruiting
4
26
4
1
On3 Industry
4
86
9
3
Vitals
Hometown
Upper Marlboro, Md.
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
270 pounds
Recruitment
Offered on January 23, 2024
Visit scheduled for March 9.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Georgia Tech
Ole Miss
Pitt
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Who will it be ?🤔 https://t.co/zhSNKhTPiX
— Trenton Wilson (@iamtrentwilson) January 23, 2024
