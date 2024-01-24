Advertisement

Oklahoma Sooners make top 8 for 2025 4-star defensive lineman

John Williams
·2 min read

Fresh off a tremendous defensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis are back on the recruiting trail to follow that up with another blue-chip defensive line class in 2025.

Oklahoma received some good news on that front, landing inside the top eight for Upper Marlboro, Md. four-star defensive line prospect Trent Wilson. Wilson also included the Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Wilson, who plays as the three-technique defensive tackle, or between the guard and tackle in their defensive alignment, plays with good quickness and power. He uses a good first step to dart the gap between opposing offensive linemen to get to the quarterback or bring down the running back in the backfield.

In addition to his quickness, Wilson plays with great strength, showing an ability to redirect offensive linemen. In particular, he has good lower body strength that allows him to earn leverage in his matchups.

Oklahoma has a pair of defensive line prospects committed to the 2025 cycle in Ka’Mori Moore and Alexander Shieldknight. Listed as a defensive lineman, Wilson could play defensive tackle in four-man fronts or flex outside to defensive end in three-man fronts.

Trent Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • No Rivals Futurecasts issued at this time.

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Penn State.

  • No Crystal Ball predictions issued at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

126

10

3

Rivals

4

198

11

5

247Sports

4

150

15

5

247 Composite

4

110

10

3

On3 Recruiting

4

26

4

1

On3 Industry

4

86

9

3

 

Vitals

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Hometown

Upper Marlboro, Md.

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

270 pounds

 

Recruitment

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images
  • Offered on January 23, 2024

  • Visit scheduled for March 9.

Notable Offers

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Per 247Sports

 

Twitter

