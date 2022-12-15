Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for JUCO OL target Keyshawn Blackstock

The Oklahoma Sooners will have questions at three of their starting offensive line spots heading into 2023. The departures of Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris, and Chris Murray have left opportunities for new starters that will be determined in spring and fall camps.

Though the Oklahoma Sooners have internal options, it would serve them well to attack the transfer portal and junior college ranks to create more competition.

And that’s where they stand with JUCO interior offensive line target Keyshawn Blackstock. Blackstock, who played for Coffeyville Community College in 2022, released his top five Wednesday evening and included the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma is joined by premier programs from across the country, like Oregon, Michigan State, Tennessee, and USC.

Blackstone is considered a four-star prospect in the 2023 JUCO recruiting class and the No. 1 JUCO interior offensive line target in the cycle, according to 247Sports. Blackstock is 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds. He was a part of an offense that averaged 27 points per game and 137.1 rushing yards per game and went 8-3 in 2022.

Oklahoma has done a good job in recent years of adding offensive line talent in a variety of ways. Three starters on the 2022 offensive line came via the transfer portal Morris, Murray, and McKade Mettauer. Could the Oklahoma Sooners go the junior college route to find a starter at guard for their 2023 squad?

Time will tell, but they’re in a favorable position with Keyshawn Blackstock. Bill Bedenbaugh has quite the track record of helping offensive linemen get into the NFL and find success.

