Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for 4-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners have made a lot of noise in recent weeks on the recruiting trail, picking up 10 commitments since the first of June, five of which have come in the first week and a half of July. And more is on the way for the Sooners.

While the Sooners wait on their next batch of commitments to come down the pipe, Oklahoma continues to pick up momentum, landing inside the top five of 2023 four-star safety Marvin Burks, Jr. Burks plays his high school ball at Cardinal Ritter Prep in St. Louis, Mo. He’s a top 10 player in the state of Missouri and a top 50 safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

Burks is a two-way player for Cardinal Ritter, starring at both safety and wide receiver. He plays a lot of deep safety but shows the ability to come up and help in run support. He’s a physical player, willing to drive and wrap up the ball carrier. Burks shows good speed to get to the perimeter to clean up plays stretched out by the front seven.

Ole Miss currently looks to be out in front to land Burks’ commitment, but Oklahoma got involved late, only offering back in June. The Rebels and the Sooners are joined by Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri.

Marvin Burks, Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 — 13 32 Rivals 4 186 9 11 247Sports 3 — 10 32 247 Composite 4 275 8 25 On3 Recruiting 4 235 6 23 On3 Consensus 4 354 10 32

Vitals

Hometown St. Louis, Mo. Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on June 16, 2022

No visit is scheduled at the moment.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Arkansas

Missouri

Oregon

Tennessee

Duke

LSU

Michigan

Miami

Kentucky

