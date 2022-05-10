Oklahoma Sooners make top-5 for 4-star DL Kelby Collins out of Alabama

The Oklahoma Sooners have a long way to go in the 2023 recruiting cycle to secure a top 10 recruiting class. But if they were to land Kelby Collins, that would go a long way to putting them among the best in the country for 2023.

Via his Twitter account, Collins released the top five teams remaining in his recruitment and the Oklahoma Sooners were among those who made the cut.

Colllins’ top five includes Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Four teams in the SEC and one that will be in the next few years.

The Oklahoma Sooners made their offer to Collins back in January as they look to reset their 2023 recruiting class. Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates have had a long-standing relationship with Collins dating back to their time at Clemson. The Tigers offered Collins during the summer of 2021. Safe to say that that relationship has remained strong even after Venables and Bates relocation to Norman.

Collins is a top 70 prospect in both the 247Sports composite rankings and On3’s consensus rankings. ESPN has the Alabama product as the No. 55 prospect in their ESPN 300 rankings while Rivals has him as the No. 37 overall prospect. According to 247Sports, the four-star prospect had 75 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks as a junior in 2023.

Here’s what national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had to say about Kelby Collins in his recruiting profile at 247Sports.

Explosive athlete that has the ability to play the run and the pass. Could grow into a 300-pound plus interior player, but more than likely projects to beginning his career as a three-technique at the next level. Well built player with an ideal frame that will more than likely need one to two years to develop and projects as an impact multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports

Though Alabama looks to have the lead in this recruitment, don’t count out Brent Venables and Todd Bates’ ability on the recruiting trail. And if they can land Kelby Collins, it would be a huge win for the 2023 class.

Kelby Collins’ Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball projections are available at this time but On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Alabama Crimson Tide out in front.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 55 7 5 Rivals 4 37 5 5 247Sports 4 153 12 23 247 Composite 4 70 8 6 On3 Recruiting 4 92 11 14 On3 Consensus 4 50 8 7

Vitals

Hometown Gardendale, Ala. Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 280 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on January 14, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Texas

Texas A&M

Twitter

Wanna thank all the coaches who have been recruiting me up to point I’ll never forget the time and effort you guys put into recruiting me with that being said here’s my top 5🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/vtLg0K8383 — Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) May 10, 2022

