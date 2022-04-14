Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for 2023 4-star OL Harris Sewell

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to vie for some of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Oklahoma has received several projections for 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Missouri, Cayden Green. Now Oklahoma’s getting good news from the Lone Star State as fellow 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools.

Sewell, a top 100 player according to 247Sports and On3, also included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies in his top five.

That’s two current SEC schools (Alabama and Texas A&M), two future SEC schools (Oklahoma and Texas), and the only school to have success against the SEC in the College Football Playoff, Clemson.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Aggies are in the lead for Sewell, followed by Clemson, Texas, and then Oklahoma.

With just four players committed to the 2023 recruiting class, including their only offensive lineman Joshua Bates, landing a commitment from Sewell would be huge for 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Sooners haven’t had a visit with Sewell since the coaching staff changed, but hopefully that changes in the coming months. Brent Venables and his staff have done a nice job of pitching the school during recruiting visits and it would be great for the new staff to get a chance to visit with the talented Sewell.

Harris Sewell’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 65 13 2 Rivals 4 108 19 7 247Sports 4 100 21 5 247 Composite 4 77 15 2 On3 Recruiting 4 117 20 10 On3 Consensus 4 72 13 5

Vitals

Hometown Odessa, Texas Projected Position IOL Height 6-4 Weight 290

Recruitment

Offered on June 6, 2021

Visit on August 3, 2021

Top 5 Schools

Oklahoma

Texas

Texas A&M

Clemson

Alabama

Twitter

Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools. All glory to the man above! Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022

