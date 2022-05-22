Breaking News:

Oklahoma Sooners in top 2 for 2023 4-star defensive back Tyler Turner

John Williams
·2 min read
Never count Brent Venables and his coaching staff out of a recruiting battle. As we saw with the late flips of Kevonte Henry, R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton, Venables has the recruiting prowess and the success on the defensive side of the ball to be a player for each and every prospect, even the committed ones.

Thus is the case with 2023 safety prospect Tyler Turner out of San Antonio. Turner committed to the Baylor Bears in early January. A three-star prospect according to 247Sports and a four-star player according to On3 Recruiting and Rivals, Turner received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners on March 1. A week later, he decommitted from Baylor and reopened his recruitment.

Now, the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves in an interesting recruiting situation with long-time Pac-12 foe, the Oregon Ducks. Turner included Oregon and Oklahoma in his recently released top two schools.

Oregon, like Oklahoma, is breaking in a first-time head coach with an exceptional defensive background in Dan Lanning. Lanning was part of the crew that helped construct Georgia’s defense that led them to their 2021 national title.

As it appears they’re doing for Oklahoma commit Ashton Cozart, the Sooners and the Ducks will go to battle for Turner.

Used as a safety for Brennan High School, Turner displays excellent ball skills, showing good athleticism to high point the football in the air. He does a good job reading the quarterback’s eyes and breaking to the intended target. He’s got good play speed and gets downhill quickly to provide run support. He’s a good wrap-up tackler and does a good job separating the ball from the player. With the ball in his hands, Turner has a strong ability to pick up big yards on the return. His speed will allow wherever he plays to use him as a returner on special teams to create big plays.

Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

3

78

32

Rivals

4

52

13

247Sports

3

92

54

247 Composite

3

441

73

39

On3 Recruiting

4

195

35

17

On3 Consensus

4

379

67

35

 

Vitals

Hometown

San Antonio, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

180 lbs

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 1, 2022

  • Decommitted from Baylor March 9, 2022

  • Official visit expected June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Baylor

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Ole Miss

  • Michigan State

  • SMU

  • TCU

  • Texas

  • USC

  • Utah

Twitter

