Oklahoma Sooners in top 2 for 2023 4-star defensive back Tyler Turner
Never count Brent Venables and his coaching staff out of a recruiting battle. As we saw with the late flips of Kevonte Henry, R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton, Venables has the recruiting prowess and the success on the defensive side of the ball to be a player for each and every prospect, even the committed ones.
Thus is the case with 2023 safety prospect Tyler Turner out of San Antonio. Turner committed to the Baylor Bears in early January. A three-star prospect according to 247Sports and a four-star player according to On3 Recruiting and Rivals, Turner received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners on March 1. A week later, he decommitted from Baylor and reopened his recruitment.
Now, the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves in an interesting recruiting situation with long-time Pac-12 foe, the Oregon Ducks. Turner included Oregon and Oklahoma in his recently released top two schools.
Oregon, like Oklahoma, is breaking in a first-time head coach with an exceptional defensive background in Dan Lanning. Lanning was part of the crew that helped construct Georgia’s defense that led them to their 2021 national title.
As it appears they’re doing for Oklahoma commit Ashton Cozart, the Sooners and the Ducks will go to battle for Turner.
Used as a safety for Brennan High School, Turner displays excellent ball skills, showing good athleticism to high point the football in the air. He does a good job reading the quarterback’s eyes and breaking to the intended target. He’s got good play speed and gets downhill quickly to provide run support. He’s a good wrap-up tackler and does a good job separating the ball from the player. With the ball in his hands, Turner has a strong ability to pick up big yards on the return. His speed will allow wherever he plays to use him as a returner on special teams to create big plays.
Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
—
78
32
Rivals
4
—
52
13
247Sports
3
—
92
54
247 Composite
3
441
73
39
On3 Recruiting
4
195
35
17
On3 Consensus
4
379
67
35
Vitals
Hometown
San Antonio, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
180 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on March 1, 2022
Decommitted from Baylor March 9, 2022
Official visit expected June 3, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Oregon
Baylor
Arkansas
Auburn
Ole Miss
Michigan State
SMU
TCU
Texas
USC
Utah
Decision Time… 👀⏳
Congrats dude!!!!!!#BFND #ACE #RecruitBrennanBears https://t.co/D5pRFM5dMZ
— Brennan Football (@BFNDFball) May 20, 2022
1
1