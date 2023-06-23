Oklahoma Sooners top 15 in ESPN’s future college football power rankings

The future is bright in Norman, Oklahoma. Armed with a pair of top-10 recruiting classes, Brent Venables has the Sooners on the right track despite a 6-7 season in his first year at the helm.

What they’ve been able to do on the recruiting trail and how the Sooners are positioning themselves in the 2024 recruiting class have many optimistic and, dare I say, excited about the Sooners’ future under Brent Venables.

Though it’s perhaps a step back from where they were in previous iterations of ESPN’s future power rankings (ESPN+), Adam Rittenberg still has the Sooners in the top 15, coming in at No. 12.

Oklahoma has been a top-10 mainstay in these rankings, especially during a run of six consecutive conference titles and four CFP appearances between 2015 and 2020. But the Sooners haven’t won the Big 12 or made the CFP the past two seasons. They come off of their first losing season since 1998. They’re also SEC bound in 2024, a move that will test their efforts in recruiting, coaching and development. Coach Brent Venables is one of the sport’s best defensive strategists and talent evaluators. He must restore OU’s edge on defense, which diminished during Riley’s otherwise spectacular tenure. – Rittenberg, ESPN

Brent Venables and his staff have worked tirelessly to improve the talent on the defensive side of the ball after a transition year in 2022. Oklahoma added a number of blue-chip prospects in their 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes and looks headed toward another strong defensive class in 2024.

Because it will take time for Venables’ talented defensive signees to become the foundation of his defense, he’s attacked the transfer portal to add instant impact defenders like Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, reggie pearson, and a number of defensive tackles. The defense should be better this year, and if it is, Oklahoma will have a chance to return to the Big 12 title game in 2023.

Offensively, Dillon Gabriel leads the way for an Oklahoma offense that was pretty good in 2022, averaging 32 points per game. Beyond this season, the future remains bright, with Jackson Arnold expected to take over in 2024, the Sooners’ first season in the SEC.

In addition to Arnold, Oklahoma added several blue-chip prospects to keep Jeff Lebby’s offense humming beyond 2023. Cayden Green has a real shot to start as a true freshman and Jaquaize Pettaway’s speed gives him a chance to see the field early in his career despite being a summer enrollee.

In the portal, Oklahoma looked to add big-play threats with the additions of Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson to go along with a steady veteran at tight end in Austin Stogner.

Oklahoma’s offensive line will be in great shape under Bill Bedenbaugh despite the loss of three starters to the NFL. Between the transfer portal and the players they have returning from last year, the Sooners will once again have one of the better offensive lines in football in 2023 and for years to come.

While 6-7 was a disappointment, it was just year one of Brent Venables’ tenure. Sometimes there has to be a pruning period before you can begin to bear fruit. Oklahoma’s on the right track. If their work on the recruiting trail over the last year and a half is any indication, he’ll have Oklahoma back in the mix for the Big 12 title in 2023 and contending for the College Football Playoff even after they make their move to the SEC.

