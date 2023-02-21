Oklahoma Sooners make top 12 for 2024 4-Star WR Zion Ragins

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the running for one of the fastest players in the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Zion Ragins trimmed his interest list to 12 teams, which included Oklahoma.

After landing Jaquize Pettaway in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners hope to double down with another speedster in Ragins.

Oklahoma is joined in the top 12 by several Power Five schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Colorado, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida State.

Ragins looks a lot like Percy Harvin, the former Florida Gators‘ star. He can do it all. He plays out of the backfield as a running back and will split wide as a receiver. He’s equally adept at running out of the backfield as he is after the catch as a wide receiver.

His speed pops off the screen as he runs by and runs away from opposing defenses. According to 247Sports, he ran a 10.47 100-meter dash for Jones County High School. In addition to his elite speed, he also shows off fantastic athleticism with his ability to make people miss.

It will be a difficult road to land Ragins’ commitment, but Jeff Lebby’s offense provides a great fit to utilize Ragins’ speed and athleticism.

Zion Ragins’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 60 10 7 Rivals 4 71 10 12 247Sports 4 66 12 10 247 Composite 4 69 13 11 On3 Recruiting 4 207 29 27 On3 Consensus 4 76 13 13

Vitals

Hometown Gray, Ga. Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-9 Weight 150 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 5, 2021

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

