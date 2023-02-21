Oklahoma Sooners make top 12 for 2024 4-Star WR Zion Ragins
The Oklahoma Sooners are in the running for one of the fastest players in the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Zion Ragins trimmed his interest list to 12 teams, which included Oklahoma.
After landing Jaquize Pettaway in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners hope to double down with another speedster in Ragins.
Oklahoma is joined in the top 12 by several Power Five schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Colorado, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida State.
Ragins looks a lot like Percy Harvin, the former Florida Gators‘ star. He can do it all. He plays out of the backfield as a running back and will split wide as a receiver. He’s equally adept at running out of the backfield as he is after the catch as a wide receiver.
His speed pops off the screen as he runs by and runs away from opposing defenses. According to 247Sports, he ran a 10.47 100-meter dash for Jones County High School. In addition to his elite speed, he also shows off fantastic athleticism with his ability to make people miss.
It will be a difficult road to land Ragins’ commitment, but Jeff Lebby’s offense provides a great fit to utilize Ragins’ speed and athleticism.
Zion Ragins’ Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
60
10
7
Rivals
4
71
10
12
247Sports
4
66
12
10
247 Composite
4
69
13
11
On3 Recruiting
4
207
29
27
On3 Consensus
4
76
13
13
Vitals
Hometown
Gray, Ga.
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-9
Weight
150 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 5, 2021
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Western Kentucky
Florida State
South Carolina
Georgia Tech
Miami
UCF
I’m blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football ❤️@OU_CoachGundy @CoachSimmonsOU @CoachGRiley @Mansell247 @HustleInc7v7 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/gvPW8XCN8v
— ZionRagins (@ZionRagins) October 6, 2021
